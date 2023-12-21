BSNL is Providing 99% of SBI Branches in India with Fiber

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) provides fiber connectivity to 99% of the branches of the SBI (State Bank of India). The state-run telco announced this on the social media platform Instagram. There are 22,405 branches of SBI throughout India. Almost all of them are being provided with fiber connectivity by BSNL. It is a huge-scale operation for BSNL and says much about its enterprise offerings and services.

The collaboration between SBI and BSNL will give confidence to other enterprises about BSNL's services. BSNL has transformed the telecommunications infrastructure of SBI.

A joint statement from the companies said, "BSNL ensured unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and robust connectivity. Considering the future needs of its customers, BSNL is strategically rolling out state-of-art telecom infrastructure like Super Edge, MAAN (MPLS-IP Based Access and Aggregation Network), OTN (Optical Transport Network), etc."

To deliver reliable banking services, a robust telecommunications infrastructure is required for a bank such as the SBI. BSNL's enterprise services can make a major difference in its bottom-line revenues.

Recently, PK Purwar, CMD (Chairman and Managing Director) of BSNL said that their enterprise business is one of the highest revenue-earning segments. The state-run telecom company is planning to allocate more employees towards its enterprise business. There will be more enterprises with whom BSNL can partner and offer various connectivity solutions.

Fiberisation of a company's telecom infra is important today to carry massive amounts of data at faster speeds in a reliable manner. BSNL, being one of the oldest broadband service providers with a PAN-India telecom infra has much experience in the department of deploying and maintaining fiber networks.

BSNL now also has the fiber assets of BBNL (Bharat Broadband Network Limited) to offer fiber connectivity in rural areas in the country.