Airtel or Jio, Who Led Wireline Subscriber Addition in Sep 2023

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are two of the leading Indian telecom operators. They fight with each other not only in the wireless segment but also in the wireline segment. Every month TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) comes up with a monthly performance report and through that, we get to see which operator did the best and worst in multiple segments such as wireless and wireline. Recently, TRAI released a new monthly performance indicator report for September 2023. To understand how the telcos did in the wireless segment, click/tap on the link below. But if you want to understand how the telcos did in the wireline segment, keep reading.

Who Did the Best in Wireline Segment in Sep 2023?

Bharti Airtel added the most wireline subscribers in September 2023. Airtel added 1,49,606 subscribers or 0.14 million users. Jio came second as it added 1,28,642 subscribers or 0.12 million users. Amongst the major players, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) lost 0.08 million subscribers and Vi lost only 105 subscribers.

When it comes to wireline subscriber market share, Jio has a comfortable lead having over 33.75% of the subscribers in the market. Airtel is second here with 25.59% of the subscribers under its portfolio. BSNL stands third with 20.17% of the market share while Vodafone Idea (Vi) only has 2.12% market share.

At the end of September 2023, wireline subscribers had grown from 30.78 million in the previous month to 30.98 million. Net wireline subscriber base through India grew by 0.20 million with a monthly growth rate of 0.66%.

TRAI said, "The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 91.35% and 8.65% respectively at the end of September, 2023".

There's still a large opportunity for private as well as public players to add wireline subscribers throughout India.