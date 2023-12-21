Airtel or Jio, Who Led Wireline Subscriber Addition in Sep 2023

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel added the most wireline subscribers in September 2023. Airtel added 1,49,606 subscribers or 0.14 million users. Jio came second as it added 1,28,642 subscribers or 0.12 million users. Amongst the major players, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) lost 0.08 million subscribers and Vi lost only 105 subscribers.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are two of the leading Indian telecom operators.
  • They fight with each other not only in the wireless segment but also in the wireline segment.
  • TRAI released a new monthly performance indicator report for September 2023.

Follow Us

airtel or jio who led wireline subscriber

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are two of the leading Indian telecom operators. They fight with each other not only in the wireless segment but also in the wireline segment. Every month TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) comes up with a monthly performance report and through that, we get to see which operator did the best and worst in multiple segments such as wireless and wireline. Recently, TRAI released a new monthly performance indicator report for September 2023. To understand how the telcos did in the wireless segment, click/tap on the link below. But if you want to understand how the telcos did in the wireline segment, keep reading.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep 2023

Who Did the Best in Wireline Segment in Sep 2023?

Bharti Airtel added the most wireline subscribers in September 2023. Airtel added 1,49,606 subscribers or 0.14 million users. Jio came second as it added 1,28,642 subscribers or 0.12 million users. Amongst the major players, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) lost 0.08 million subscribers and Vi lost only 105 subscribers.

When it comes to wireline subscriber market share, Jio has a comfortable lead having over 33.75% of the subscribers in the market. Airtel is second here with 25.59% of the subscribers under its portfolio. BSNL stands third with 20.17% of the market share while Vodafone Idea (Vi) only has 2.12% market share.

Read More - India Enters Ookla’s List of Fastest Countries for Median 5G Download Speed

At the end of September 2023, wireline subscribers had grown from 30.78 million in the previous month to 30.98 million. Net wireline subscriber base through India grew by 0.20 million with a monthly growth rate of 0.66%.

TRAI said, "The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 91.35% and 8.65% respectively at the end of September, 2023".

There's still a large opportunity for private as well as public players to add wireline subscribers throughout India.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

. :

ported to Vi due to congested airtel and jio now happy. . . speeds are superb ... many people may…

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Krishn :

Except Jio, there is hardly any option available in terms of service quality as well as affordiblity.

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Faraz :

Vi has 6 continuously loosing customers for more than 30 consecutive months. They lost again in September. ( TRAI data…

Vodafone Idea Gets a Relief of Rs 755.52 Crore

Faraz :

If It was not unlimited.. these speeds are terrifying.

India Enters Ookla's List of Fastest Countries for Median 5G…

. :

There was huge pings last year and gaming was poor so used airtel now airtel is congested and has pathetic…

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments