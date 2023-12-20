Comarch Joins 450 MHz Alliance to Drive Global Mobile Network Development



Polish multinational IT company Comarch has officially become a member of the 450 MHz Alliance, a global organisation that brings together carriers, spectrum owners, equipment providers, terminals, and solution vendors to drive the development of mobile networks in the 450 MHz frequency band worldwide.

Comarch's Expertise

Comarch will leverage its expertise in the telecommunications industry and its resources to contribute to the 450 MHz Alliance. Reportedly, Comarch has previously successfully implemented numerous 450 MHz-based solutions, such as the central IT system handling the LTE450 radio network for critical German infrastructure operators ordered by 450connect.

Marcin Kaleta, Telco Division Director at Comarch, expressed excitement about the collaboration: "Becoming a member of the 450 MHz Alliance is a great honor for all of us. The experience gained from past implementations of core IT systems operating on the 450 MHz frequency will surely be an invaluable aid to the Alliance's endeavors in the utilities, energy, and public safety sectors."

"Comarch will also cooperate in the certification process to ensure that our products meet the standards established by the organisation's guidelines. We are excited for this new collaboration and the many opportunities that lie ahead of us."

Industry Expertise

Comarch said it will exchange knowledge with new partners in the utilities, energy, and public safety domains. The membership will also facilitate the development of pre-integrated solutions in the 390-450 MHz spectrum dedicated to these sectors.

"Joining the Alliance will accelerate the global spread of current BSS and OSS solutions implemented for 450 MHz networks and standardised according to TMF and ODA guidelines," said the company in a statement. 450 MHz Alliance said Comarch's expertise and innovation will be invaluable as we continue to advance the potential of the 450 MHz spectrum.