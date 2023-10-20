Poland Completes 3.5 GHz Band 5G Auction, Raising Over PLN 1.9 Billion

The Office of Electronic Communications in Poland has completed its auction of 5G-capable 3.5GHz licenses after three days and 17 rounds of bidding. The auction raised over PLN 1.9 billion for the Polish state budget.

Highlights

  • The four winning operators will each receive one block of 100 MHz spectrum.
  • Operators are required to provide a capacity of no less than 95 Mbps.
  • The UKE is working on the assumptions of the tender for the 700 MHz band.

The Office of Electronic Communications (UKE) in Poland has completed its auction of Spectrum in the 3.5 GHz Band after three days and 17 rounds of bidding on Communications Day. The spectrum auction, originally slated for 2020, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The auction raised over PLN 1.9 billion for the Polish state budget. In an official statement on Wednesday, UKE reported that the auction witnessed four key operators securing their share of the 3400-3800 MHz spectrum range, capable of delivering 5G services.

Also Read: Orange Poland Starts 5G Network Testing on 3.5 GHz Band in Lublin




Winning Operators

The four winning operators are Polkomtel, P4, Orange, and T-Mobile. Each operator will receive one block of 100 MHz spectrum. The winners and their respective blocks are as follows:

  • Block A (3400-3500 MHz) was secured by Polkomtel for PLN 450 million.
  • Block B (3500-3600 MHz) went to P4 for PLN 487.095 million.
  • Orange secured Block C (3600-3700 MHz) for PLN 487.095 million.
  • T-Mobile claimed Block D (3700-3800 MHz) with a winning bid of PLN 496.837 million.

5G Benefits for Consumers

UKE noted that the spectrum licenses not only guarantee stability but also provide the means to efficiently accommodate the ever-growing data traffic generated by customers. Furthermore, the advanced features of 5G technology open the door to new services and revenue streams for these operators.

Also Read: Orange and DZS Partner to Bring Advanced New Fibre Technologies to Poland

UKE said over time, consumers will benefit from improved data transmission services with better coverage and speed, thanks to the investment obligations imposed on the operators. These operators are required to provide a minimum capacity of 95 Mbps for 99 percent of households, 95 percent of major roads and railways, and 90 percent of the country's territory.

700 MHz Auction

Looking ahead, Poland is gearing up for the next phase in its telecommunications evolution, with plans to release details of the tender for the valuable 700 MHz spectrum band. This development will play a pivotal role in further expanding and enhancing the nation's telecommunications infrastructure.

