Orange and DZS Partner to Bring Advanced New Fibre Technologies to Poland

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Orange, the largest Fibre-to-the-home service provider in Europe with over 13 million residential, business, and campus subscribers, follows a multi-vendor strategy to meet evolving customer needs.

Highlights

  • DZS and Orange Polska partner to deploy new fiber access solutions.
  • DZS's Velocity Optical Line Terminals offer flexibility and scalability.
  • DZS also offers a portfolio of access, subscriber edge, optical edge, and AI-driven cloud-based solutions.

Follow Us

Orange and DZS Partner to Bring Advanced New Fibre Technologies to Poland
Optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions provider DZS announced today that it has successfully completed the first phase of a live pilot solution deployment of DZS's Velocity fibre access portfolio within Orange Polska's production network. Orange, the largest Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service provider in Europe with over 13 million residential, business, and campus subscribers, follows a multi-vendor strategy to meet evolving customer needs.

Also Read: Orange Spain’s 5G SA Network is Supported in Over 30 Devices




Collaboration with Orange Polska

"DZS was given the opportunity to become part of our ecosystem, and we are working closely with them to meet our expectations from today's 2.5 Gigabit Passive Optical network (GPON), 10G (XGS-PON) and point-to-point technologies; in a context of heterogenous situations coming from the diversity of countries where we operate," said Orange.

Also Read: Orange Polska Expands Mobile Network to Meet Surging Demand

Versatile Velocity OLTs

DZS states that its Velocity Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) offer flexibility, ranging from 1 rack unit (RU) 2-slot fixed access systems to 16-slot chassis systems. Complemented by system-on-a-card technology, these systems provide Orange with multiple options to address deployment and service demands.

DZS Portfolio

DZS further said it offers a portfolio of access, subscriber edge, optical edge, and AI-driven cloud-based solutions, enhancing the subscriber experience while optimising deployment and operating costs.

Also Read: Orange Poland Witnesses Growth of eSIM Adoption, Fibre Reaches Over 25,000 Km

According to the statement, DZS technology enables operators to provide gigabit and multi-gigabit services today, with a future-ready foundation for higher capacity when needed.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I remember how in 2020 we were discussing that Airtel and Vi will close 2G network by now and move…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

DGupta :

You cannot beat physics and economic fundamentals. Network cost per GB is significantly higher for mobile cellular data vs fiber.…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

DGupta :

TCS behaves like an old school, underpromise and overdeliver culture on the project execution side. Engineering and project management mindset,…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

DGupta :

Good news. The deployment rate is about 5,600 sites a month. This means if BSNL has agreed to it circle…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

Faraz :

So not even in 2024.. great. Keep waiting. BSNL 4G will launch in 2026 as who would be asking for…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments