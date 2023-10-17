Orange and DZS Partner to Bring Advanced New Fibre Technologies to Poland



Optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions provider DZS announced today that it has successfully completed the first phase of a live pilot solution deployment of DZS's Velocity fibre access portfolio within Orange Polska's production network. Orange, the largest Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service provider in Europe with over 13 million residential, business, and campus subscribers, follows a multi-vendor strategy to meet evolving customer needs.

Collaboration with Orange Polska

"DZS was given the opportunity to become part of our ecosystem, and we are working closely with them to meet our expectations from today's 2.5 Gigabit Passive Optical network (GPON), 10G (XGS-PON) and point-to-point technologies; in a context of heterogenous situations coming from the diversity of countries where we operate," said Orange.

Versatile Velocity OLTs

DZS states that its Velocity Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) offer flexibility, ranging from 1 rack unit (RU) 2-slot fixed access systems to 16-slot chassis systems. Complemented by system-on-a-card technology, these systems provide Orange with multiple options to address deployment and service demands.

DZS Portfolio

DZS further said it offers a portfolio of access, subscriber edge, optical edge, and AI-driven cloud-based solutions, enhancing the subscriber experience while optimising deployment and operating costs.

According to the statement, DZS technology enables operators to provide gigabit and multi-gigabit services today, with a future-ready foundation for higher capacity when needed.