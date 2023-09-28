Orange Poland Witnesses Growth of eSIM Adoption, Fibre Reaches Over 25,000 Km

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The eSIM card, which is the digital equivalent of a physical SIM card, can be used in smartphones, tablets, or watches. Technically, the eSIM offers the same functions as a classic SIM card. However, Orange Poland highlighted additional features and security offered by the eSIM.

Highlights

  • Orange Poland's eSIM user base is over 315,500.
  • Orange Poland has deployed over 25,000 kilometres of fibre optics.
  • Orange Poland is committed to expanding internet access across Poland.

Follow Us

orange poland witnesses growth of esim adoption
In a blog post, Orange Poland announced that as the first operator to introduce eSIM in Poland, it is witnessing the growth of eSIM adoption among users. Orange Poland noted that its eSIM user base is already over 315,500, and the digital SIM solution is attracting more users as an increasing number of devices on the market now support eSIM.

Also Read: Orange Poland Strengthens Network in Tourist Destinations for Holidays




Eco-Friendly eSIM Solution

The eSIM card, which is the digital equivalent of a physical SIM card, can be used in smartphones, tablets, or watches. Technically, the eSIM offers the same functions as a classic SIM card. However, Orange Poland highlighted additional features and security offered by the eSIM that are worth considering.

The features include:

Ecology: Digital eSIM is environmentally friendly, with zero plastic usage, a lower carbon footprint, and reduced paper and electronic waste.
Flexibility: Users can associate one number with multiple devices or have one device with multiple numbers.
Speed and Convenience: Customers can enjoy a faster remote registration process, and their number remains the same as with a regular SIM card.
Security: eSIM offers enhanced security for phones; it cannot be lost or destroyed.
No Additional Costs: Orange Poland emphasised that ordering the initial primary eSIM card and replacing the SIM card with an eSIM is free of charge.

Orange Poland highlighted that Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and other brands support its eSIM solution.

Also Read: Orange Polska to Shut Down 3G Services by the End of 2025

Orange Poland's Fibre Infrastructure Investments

In another development concerning fibre coverage established by Orange under the Operational Programme Digital Poland (POPC), Orange Polska has announced the completion of deployment activities across all 18 investment areas. Orange Poland (Polska) has successfully deployed a total of over 25,000 kilometres of fibre optics, precisely 25,164.21 km, connected 3,000 schools, and provided high-speed internet access to 400,000 households.

Also Read: Orange Poland Launches ViLTE Calling Service

According to Orange, investments have cumulatively exceeded PLN 16 billion since 2015, with an additional PLN 4.6 billion committed for fibre optics infrastructure between 2021 and 2025.

Orange stated that it has constructed or is currently constructing a network as part of POPC in the following provinces: Mazowieckie, Zachodniopomorskie, Pomorskie, Lubuskie, Malopolskie, Dolnoslaskie, and Slaskie. As a result of these efforts, one of Poland's longest villages, Malopolska Ochotnica Gorna, has achieved 97 percent network coverage.

Also Read: Globe to Launch eSIM for Prepaid Users in the Philippines by Q3 2023

These efforts have primarily focused on addressing underserved "white spots" to bridge the digital divide. Orange Polska said it remains committed to expanding internet access across Poland, emphasizing the significance of a favourable regulatory environment and the maintenance of high-quality services.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

10 GB per day in whose dream !?

Breaking: Airtel Revises Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack, Offers More…

avinashsuwal :

it is working in MPCG also

Vodafone Idea Brings Wi-Fi Calling to More Places

avinashsuwal :

now scammer got another chance to lure innocent's ? ? ?

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

I don't know why dislikes, but less than 10% of BSNL customers are aware enough or take efforts themselves to…

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

True.. This free installation by Airtel/Jio is something no one else able to compete with. Even BSNL don't provide free…

RailWire has an Amazing 50 Mbps Plan with 15 OTT…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments