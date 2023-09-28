Orange Poland Witnesses Growth of eSIM Adoption, Fibre Reaches Over 25,000 Km



In a blog post, Orange Poland announced that as the first operator to introduce eSIM in Poland, it is witnessing the growth of eSIM adoption among users. Orange Poland noted that its eSIM user base is already over 315,500, and the digital SIM solution is attracting more users as an increasing number of devices on the market now support eSIM.

Eco-Friendly eSIM Solution

The eSIM card, which is the digital equivalent of a physical SIM card, can be used in smartphones, tablets, or watches. Technically, the eSIM offers the same functions as a classic SIM card. However, Orange Poland highlighted additional features and security offered by the eSIM that are worth considering.

The features include:

Ecology: Digital eSIM is environmentally friendly, with zero plastic usage, a lower carbon footprint, and reduced paper and electronic waste.

Flexibility: Users can associate one number with multiple devices or have one device with multiple numbers.

Speed and Convenience: Customers can enjoy a faster remote registration process, and their number remains the same as with a regular SIM card.

Security: eSIM offers enhanced security for phones; it cannot be lost or destroyed.

No Additional Costs: Orange Poland emphasised that ordering the initial primary eSIM card and replacing the SIM card with an eSIM is free of charge.

Orange Poland highlighted that Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and other brands support its eSIM solution.

Orange Poland's Fibre Infrastructure Investments

In another development concerning fibre coverage established by Orange under the Operational Programme Digital Poland (POPC), Orange Polska has announced the completion of deployment activities across all 18 investment areas. Orange Poland (Polska) has successfully deployed a total of over 25,000 kilometres of fibre optics, precisely 25,164.21 km, connected 3,000 schools, and provided high-speed internet access to 400,000 households.

According to Orange, investments have cumulatively exceeded PLN 16 billion since 2015, with an additional PLN 4.6 billion committed for fibre optics infrastructure between 2021 and 2025.

Orange stated that it has constructed or is currently constructing a network as part of POPC in the following provinces: Mazowieckie, Zachodniopomorskie, Pomorskie, Lubuskie, Malopolskie, Dolnoslaskie, and Slaskie. As a result of these efforts, one of Poland's longest villages, Malopolska Ochotnica Gorna, has achieved 97 percent network coverage.

These efforts have primarily focused on addressing underserved "white spots" to bridge the digital divide. Orange Polska said it remains committed to expanding internet access across Poland, emphasizing the significance of a favourable regulatory environment and the maintenance of high-quality services.