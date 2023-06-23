Orange Polska to Shut Down 3G Services by the End of 2025

Orange Polska has announced its plans to deactivate the 3G network in the Slupsk and Koszalin regions of Poland during the second quarter of 2024. According to Orange Polska Blog, this decision comes as part of the company's strategy to transition to more advanced network technologies and meet the evolving needs of its customers. The Slupsk and Koszalin areas will join Pila and Sieradz, where the 3G network will be shut down first, in September this year.

Also Read: Orange Belgium to Discontinue 3G Network Starting January 2024

Transitioning to Advanced Network Technologies

Orange says the move to shut down the 3G network is a natural progression driven by the development of newer and more efficient network technologies. It is estimated that approximately once every 10 years, a new network generation emerges to better cater to the increasing demand for faster and more reliable connectivity.

In Orange, the 3G network currently operates on only one frequency - 900 MHz. Orange earlier transitioned 3G on the 2100 MHz band to 4G Network. Bands occupied by the 3G network will be allocated for 4G LTE networks, according to Orange.

Advantages of Migrating to 4G/LTE

According to the statement, the advantages of transitioning to 4G/LTE include improved call quality, enhanced network performance, and faster internet browsing and file downloads. By phasing out the 3G network, Orange Polska aims to provide its customers with a superior user experience and meet the growing need for high-speed internet access.

Also Read: Orange Slovakia to Switch off 3G Network by the End of 2023

Ensuring a Smooth Transition

To ensure a smooth transition, Orange advised its users to check if their mobile devices and SIM cards are compatible with 4G/LTE technology and support Voice over LTE (VoLTE) for voice calls. Orange says this can be easily verified through various methods, such as sending an SMS, using dedicated applications, or visiting specific websites provided by Orange Polska.

Planned Shutdown Schedule

Orange Polska will gradually begin shutting down the 3G network starting in Pila and Sieradz, with the final shutdown planned by the end of 2025. Additional cities and counties will be transitioning to the 3G Shutdown in 2024 and 2025, and customers will receive notifications of these changes.

Also Read: Telenor Has Turned Off 3G Network in Denmark

Throughout this process, Orange Polska is dedicated to supporting its customers, providing them with the required information and resources to upgrade their devices and maintain uninterrupted connectivity.