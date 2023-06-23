Apple Introduces ‘Back to University’ Offers for Students and Teachers in India

Apple has launched special 'back to university' offers on its products, including Mac, iPad, and AirPods, aimed at students and teachers in universities across India. These offers are available at Apple retail stores, such as Apple BKC and Apple Saket, as well as through Apple-authorised resellers and Apple premium resellers. The promotion period for these offers is from June 22 to October 2 in Apple retail stores.

With these offers, customers can take advantage of education pricing to save on Mac or iPad purchases. Additionally, they can receive AirPods with the purchase of a Mac and Apple Pencil with the purchase of an iPad. Other benefits include a 20% discount on AppleCare+ and more. Furthermore, customers can enjoy three months of free Apple Music and Apple TV+ and then subscribe at a special student rate of Rs 59/month.

The eligible devices for these offers include MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac 24 with AirPods (3rd generation), Mac mini with AirPods (2nd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch, and iPad Air 5th generation with Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

For Apple authorised resellers and Apple premium resellers, the offers are valid from June 18 to September 30. Students and teachers can benefit from education pricing and up to 8% savings on Mac or iPad purchases. These savings can be combined with ongoing consumer bank cashback and loan offers.

To avail of these offers, students and teachers need to present valid student ID or teacher ID along with identification proof. Apple is delighted to extend these back-to-university offers, providing students and teachers with exclusive discounts and benefits on Apple products. It's an opportunity for the education community to access cutting-edge technology at affordable prices and enhance their learning and teaching experiences.