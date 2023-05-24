Apple Wants Greater Control Over Manufacturing of 5G Components

Apple, the largest tech company on the planet, wants greater control over the manufacturing of 5G components. 5G is the next-generation mobile network that is supported by iPhone 12 series and later devices. In a recent announcement, Apple said that it is partnering with Broadcom, a leading US tech and advanced manufacturing company. It is a multi-billion dollar agreement between the companies, and it would entail Broadcom developing 5G radio frequency components such as FBAR filters and cutting-edge wireless connectivity components.

Broadcom has major manufacturing facilities in Fort Collins, Colorado, and more areas of America where the FBAR filters will be made. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said, "We’re thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing. All of Apple’s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in America’s future.”

This is Apple's effort of investing more and more in America's economy. This announcement would mean the creation of more jobs for US citizens and would aid the economy. Apple already supports more than 2.7 million jobs through direct employment, developer jobs in the iOS app economy, and more than 9000 US suppliers and manufacturers.

In 2021, Apple promised that it would be investing more than $430 billion in the US economy over the next five years. Apple is investing more in China as it wants to decrease its reliance on it because of US-China tensions. Apple will look to invest more domestically as well as in countries such as India and Vietnam. Apple is already gearing up to make the new iPhone 15 series directly in India.