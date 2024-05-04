I3 Broadband to Expand Fiber Optic Internet Services to Love’s Park in Illinois



Illinois-based internet service provider i3 Broadband has announced its ongoing expansion of a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in the Greater Rockford area, with plans to bring 100 percent fiber-optic internet service to residents and business owners in Love's Park.

Fiber Expansion to Love's Park

The company says its planned entry into Love's Park is part of its long-term effort to introduce new or enhanced internet services to communities across Greater Rockford. In late January of this year, i3 Broadband officially activated roughly 5,400 fiber-optic passings in the cities of Rockford, Roscoe, and Machesney Park.

i3 Broadband has commenced the early stages of launching services in and through Love's Park in late April with the aim to activate a total of approximately 14,200 passings in Greater Rockford, including several thousand in Love’s Park, by the end of 2024. The ISP is targeting to officially launch services in Love's Park in the coming months.

"We are fully committed to bringing our affordable, reliable, high-speed fiber-optic broadband services to residents and businesses across Northern Illinois, and we are looking forward to working alongside community leaders as we complete this latest expansion in Love's Park," said i3 Broadband.

i3 Broadband

Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, i3 Broadband is an FTTH operator providing Gigabit-speed Broadband services to residential and commercial customers throughout Central Illinois, Missouri, and now Northern Illinois. The ISP also currently serves the Warren, Bristol, and Barrington regions in the East Bay area of Rhode Island.

As part of its investment in the Greater Rockford region, the company plans to increase its local workforce as new communities are added, and plans for local office, retail, and warehousing are underway.