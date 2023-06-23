STT GDC Philippines to Expand Capacity Across Three Data Centers



ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Philippines) (STT GDC Philippines), a joint venture between Globe, the Ayala Corporation, and Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), is set to increase its capacity by a total of 5.2 MW by the third quarter of this year to meet the surging demand for data centre services and support the digital transformation of the Philippines.

STT GDC Philippines Expands Capacity

According to the statement, this ambitious expansion will take place across STT GDC Philippines' existing data centres located in Makati, Cavite, and Quezon City. The increased capacity will exceed the capacity of most single data centres in the country, allowing STT GDC Philippines to cater to the growing needs of businesses and organizations seeking reliable and efficient data storage and processing solutions.

STT GDC Philippines said, "By scaling up operations, STT GDC Philippines aims to serve global hyperscalers and other customer segments, while also creating job opportunities in areas such as engineering, facilities management, and energy management."

Renewable Energy Sources Powering Data Centres

With a strong focus on sustainability, STT GDC Philippines currently operates five data centres with a total IT capacity of 22 MW. More than 95 percent of the power used by these facilities comes from renewable energy sources, aligning with the sustainability commitments of Globe, STT GDC, and the Ayala Group.

The company aims to integrate sustainability principles into its value chain and operations, build sustainable and energy-efficient data centres and operate a total of over 150 MW of IT capacity in the coming years.

Integration of Sustainability Principles and Increased IT Capacity

STT GDC Philippines, in May 2023, announced its newest data centre campus, STT Fairview, the largest and most interconnected, sustainable, carrier-neutral data centre campus in the country. The new campus will have an IT capacity of 124 MW, and its initial phase of operations is scheduled for early 2025.

STT GDC Philippines' dedication to meeting the increasing demand for data centre services, its commitment to sustainability, and its plans for future growth position the company as a key player in supporting the digital infrastructure needs of the Philippines.