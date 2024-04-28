Virgin Media O2 Removes Tonnes of Single-Use Plastic in Sustainability Drive



British telecommunications company Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has announced the removal of 65 tonnes of single-use plastic from its operations and products since 2021, marking a step towards its sustainability goals. The company announced that it is striving to reduce waste and single-use plastic from packaging and equipment sent to customers, and this feat is equivalent to the weight of five double-decker buses.

Plastic Reduction Milestones

This drive is part of the company's sustainability strategy, the Better Connections Plan, aiming to achieve zero waste operations and products by the end of 2025.

VMO2 said it is working closely with manufacturers and suppliers at all stages, from design to manufacturing and shipping of items, to eliminate waste and single-use plastic from its operations and products.

Collaboration for Change

Since 2021, Virgin Media O2, in partnership with Technetix, has removed almost 18 tonnes of single-use plastic from the equipment and tools used by engineers. Additionally, working with GXO, the company has cut around 48 tonnes of single-use plastic since 2021 – a reduction of 94 percent, from packaging containing products sent to cable customers such as set-top boxes and routers.

Virgin Media O2 and GXO have also reduced the amount of single-use plastic used in the delivery of TV and broadband products, with the latter preventing around 22 tonnes of single-use plastic each year. All removed single-use plastic is recycled, reused, or repurposed, VMO2 said.

Commitment to Environmental Impact

Additionally, Virgin Media O2 and Technetix have together introduced new packaging solutions that prevent many tonnes of plastic from entering the supply chain every year, Technetix said.

Virgin Media O2 says it is committed to minimising its impact on the planet by looking for ways to remove waste and single-use plastic from operations and products and to use materials that can be easily recycled.