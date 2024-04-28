Virgin Media O2 Removes Tonnes of Single-Use Plastic in Sustainability Drive

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This initiative is part of their Better Connections Plan, aiming for zero waste by 2025.

Highlights

  • 65 tonnes of single-use plastic removed since 2021.
  • Partnerships with Technetix and GXO drive plastic reduction.
  • New packaging solutions introduced to minimize plastic in the supply chain.

British telecommunications company Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has announced the removal of 65 tonnes of single-use plastic from its operations and products since 2021, marking a step towards its sustainability goals. The company announced that it is striving to reduce waste and single-use plastic from packaging and equipment sent to customers, and this feat is equivalent to the weight of five double-decker buses.

Plastic Reduction Milestones

This drive is part of the company's sustainability strategy, the Better Connections Plan, aiming to achieve zero waste operations and products by the end of 2025.

VMO2 said it is working closely with manufacturers and suppliers at all stages, from design to manufacturing and shipping of items, to eliminate waste and single-use plastic from its operations and products.

Collaboration for Change

Since 2021, Virgin Media O2, in partnership with Technetix, has removed almost 18 tonnes of single-use plastic from the equipment and tools used by engineers. Additionally, working with GXO, the company has cut around 48 tonnes of single-use plastic since 2021 – a reduction of 94 percent, from packaging containing products sent to cable customers such as set-top boxes and routers.

Virgin Media O2 and GXO have also reduced the amount of single-use plastic used in the delivery of TV and broadband products, with the latter preventing around 22 tonnes of single-use plastic each year. All removed single-use plastic is recycled, reused, or repurposed, VMO2 said.

Commitment to Environmental Impact

Additionally, Virgin Media O2 and Technetix have together introduced new packaging solutions that prevent many tonnes of plastic from entering the supply chain every year, Technetix said.

Virgin Media O2 says it is committed to minimising its impact on the planet by looking for ways to remove waste and single-use plastic from operations and products and to use materials that can be easily recycled.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Recent Comments

Saket :

In today world once customer is lost very difficult to regain. secondly airtle and jio is made Garden blossom with…

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

Saket :

but vodafone, British company is real Chor, that's why people are scared that it may sink again. i want company…

Vodafone Idea Will Stage a Smart Turnaround: Birla

Faraz :

Bus paise le kar doob mat jana.. You fate is very much dependent on 5G tarrif plans.

Vodafone Idea Will Stage a Smart Turnaround: Birla

Faraz :

5 MHz of B1 used for 3G till now in Bihar circle was also bought by idea only as I…

Spectrum auction 2016 aftermath- Who paid what to stay relevant…

PARAG SHAH :

NOW JIO CINEMA has clarified and updated its app to clear the subscription rates as DVERTISED

JioCinema Launches New Premium Plans Starting at Rs 29

Load More

