DE-CIX Frankfurt Sets New Data Throughput Record at 17 Tbps

Reported by Yashika Goel

A new data throughput record has been set at DE-CIX Frankfurt, Europe’s largest Internet exchange.

Highlights

  • DE-CIX Frankfurt hits over 17 terabits per second during UEFA Champions League match.
  • Data traffic increases by 20 percent since 2023 and nearly 60 percent since 2022.
  • DE-CIX facilitates smooth, fast, and secure data exchange worldwide.

DE-CIX Frankfurt, Europe's largest Internet Exchange (IX), set a new data throughput record during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. On April 16 at 9:21 pm (CEST), the exchange saw a record data flow of over 17 terabits per second (Tbps) – specifically, 17.09 Tbps – marking the first time such high throughput has been recorded, DE-CIX said recently.

Also Read: DE-CIX Internet Exchanges Record 59 Exabytes of Global Data Traffic in 2023




Surge in Data Traffic

DE-CIX Frankfurt said this figure translates to streaming over 5.7 million videos in HD quality simultaneously or processing approximately 3.9 billion A4 pages of text. This means that, the IX experienced a 20 percent increase in data traffic since the beginning of 2023 and nearly 60 percent since 2022. Over the past five years, data throughput at DE-CIX Frankfurt has nearly tripled, the Internet Exchange said.

"Shortly before the start of the European Championships, Germany, the home of this year’s tournament, seems to be slowly catching soccer fever. We already saw last year that the UEFA Champions League matches are a real streaming magnet. This trend is continuing unbroken in 2024," says Thomas King, Head of Technology at DE-CIX.

"After all, watching live sport over the Internet has several advantages over linear television. Fans can watch the highlights of the game again at any time, and they can view games flexibly via the device of their choice. Whether on the couch or on the go with a smartphone – online streaming has a great future."

Also Read: DE-CIX Expands Global Reach With Entry Into Mexican Market

DE-CIX

Operating critical IT infrastructure, DE-CIX with over 50 locations across Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, offers peering, cloud connectivity, and interconnection services.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

