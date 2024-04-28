DE-CIX Frankfurt Sets New Data Throughput Record at 17 Tbps



DE-CIX Frankfurt, Europe's largest Internet Exchange (IX), set a new data throughput record during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. On April 16 at 9:21 pm (CEST), the exchange saw a record data flow of over 17 terabits per second (Tbps) – specifically, 17.09 Tbps – marking the first time such high throughput has been recorded, DE-CIX said recently.

Surge in Data Traffic

DE-CIX Frankfurt said this figure translates to streaming over 5.7 million videos in HD quality simultaneously or processing approximately 3.9 billion A4 pages of text. This means that, the IX experienced a 20 percent increase in data traffic since the beginning of 2023 and nearly 60 percent since 2022. Over the past five years, data throughput at DE-CIX Frankfurt has nearly tripled, the Internet Exchange said.

"Shortly before the start of the European Championships, Germany, the home of this year’s tournament, seems to be slowly catching soccer fever. We already saw last year that the UEFA Champions League matches are a real streaming magnet. This trend is continuing unbroken in 2024," says Thomas King, Head of Technology at DE-CIX.

"After all, watching live sport over the Internet has several advantages over linear television. Fans can watch the highlights of the game again at any time, and they can view games flexibly via the device of their choice. Whether on the couch or on the go with a smartphone – online streaming has a great future."

DE-CIX

Operating critical IT infrastructure, DE-CIX with over 50 locations across Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, offers peering, cloud connectivity, and interconnection services.