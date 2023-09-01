Globe to Launch eSIM for Prepaid Users in the Philippines by Q3 2023



Globe Telecom, a telecommunications provider in the Philippines, announced on Thursday that it will introduce eSIM for its prepaid users by the end of the third quarter of 2023. eSIM is a digital SIM card that is embedded in a mobile device. It offers users the convenience of having all their mobile information at their fingertips, without the need for a physical SIM card.

Also Read: Globe Telecom to Expand 4G, 5G Coverage in the Philippines via IPAA Deployment









Launch of Globe's Enhanced eSIM

Globe stated that its commitment to innovation, enhancing the mobile experience, and embedding sustainability in its products is at the forefront of this initiative.

"By the end of this quarter, we will launch our levelled-up version of the eSIM because we recognize the opportunity and we can also monetize the convenience that eSIM can give our customers. And it's also going to restructure the way we operate because there's less cost, it's fully Do-It-Yourself. It's really convenient for the customer," said Globe.

Also Read: Globe Becomes First Philippine Telco to Successfully Deploy Voice over New Radio

eSIM for Prepaid Users

According to Globe Telecom, the eSIM for prepaid users offers multiple benefits. It allows users to create multiple profiles with different mobile numbers on one device, making it easy to switch between lines for various purposes. This eliminates the need for multiple physical SIM cards, providing a convenient and flexible mobile experience.

eSIM technology also enables users to connect multiple gadgets, such as smartphones and smartwatches, under a single mobile number. This means users no longer have to worry about forgetting their primary phone when going for a run or a quick errand, said Globe.

Also Read: Globe Philippines Deploys 542 New Cell Sites in 1H 2023

A Sustainable Choice

Globe highlighted that in addition to the convenience and flexibility it offers, the eSIM is also a more sustainable option than the traditional physical SIM card. Since it is embedded in the device, there is no need for a plastic SIM card, which can help to reduce waste.

Also Read: Airtel Zambia Introduces eSIM Service for SIM-Less Connectivity

Globe stated that it first introduced eSIM technology to its postpaid customers in the Philippines in 2018, and the facility is currently available for both new and existing postpaid customers. The eSIM will be available for all new and existing Globe prepaid users in the coming days.