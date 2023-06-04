Globe Expands Network With 220 New Cell Towers and 3,000 LTE Upgrades

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Globe strengthens its commitment to reliable connectivity by expanding its network infrastructure and focusing on operational efficiency. With the implementation of new cell towers, LTE upgrades, and fiber-to-the-home deployments, Globe aims to provide high-quality connectivity services to Filipinos.

Highlights

  • Globe constructs 220 new cell towers and upgrades over 3,000 mobile sites to LTE in Q1 2023.
  • Approximately 118,000 fiber-to-the-home lines deployed to maximize existing fiber inventory and serve the prepaid fiber market.
  • Capital spending reduced to P17.6 billion, emphasizing operational efficiency and sustainability.

Follow Us

Globe Expands Network With 220 New Cell Towers and 3,000 LTE Upgrades

Filipino operator Globe says it has made significant strides in network expansion and operational efficiency to provide reliable and high-quality connectivity services. During the first quarter of the year, Globe Telecom constructed 220 new cell towers and upgraded over 3,000 mobile sites to LTE, ensuring a robust network infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Also Read: Globe Builds Over 2200 New 5G Sites in 2022

FTTH Expansion

Globe Telecom also said that recognizing the importance of fibre-optic technology, it has deployed approximately 118,000 fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) lines. While this figure represents a decrease compared to the previous year's rollout, it reflects the company's strategy of optimizing existing fibre inventory and catering to the underserved prepaid fibre market.

Operational Efficiency and Sustainability

Globe also said it managed its free cash flow generation to achieve operational efficiency and sustainability. As a result, capital spending for the period of January to March was reduced to P 17.6 billion, marking a 16 percent decrease from the same period last year. This reduction aligns with the company's goal of streamlining expenses while continuing to enhance network capabilities and improve customer experience.

Also Read: Globe Telecom and MIDC Complete Third Milestone in Tower Acquisition Deal

Looking ahead, Globe aims to maintain the quality of its services, ensuring network reliability, consistency, and seamless connectivity. By leveraging automation and optimizing existing infrastructure, the company aims to decrease capital expenditure (CAPEX) while constantly enhancing its service offerings.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Experience

According to the statement, Globe's dedication to providing a 1st World Network has been recognized once again. In the first quarter of 2023, the company emerged as the most reliable and consistent network.

Also Read: Globe Telecom Expands Its 5G Network Coverage

Globe maintained its status as the "Most Reliable Mobile Network in the Philippines" for the fourth consecutive quarter, according to Ookla. The company also achieved the highest All Technology Consistency Score of 83.39 percent, according to the statement.

Conclusion

With its unwavering dedication, Globe continues to explore innovative ways to enhance its services while ensuring operational efficiency and sustainability. As the demand for reliable connectivity grows, the company remains steadfast in its mission to connect and empower Filipinos across the nation.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments