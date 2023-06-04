Globe Expands Network With 220 New Cell Towers and 3,000 LTE Upgrades

Filipino operator Globe says it has made significant strides in network expansion and operational efficiency to provide reliable and high-quality connectivity services. During the first quarter of the year, Globe Telecom constructed 220 new cell towers and upgraded over 3,000 mobile sites to LTE, ensuring a robust network infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

FTTH Expansion

Globe Telecom also said that recognizing the importance of fibre-optic technology, it has deployed approximately 118,000 fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) lines. While this figure represents a decrease compared to the previous year's rollout, it reflects the company's strategy of optimizing existing fibre inventory and catering to the underserved prepaid fibre market.

Operational Efficiency and Sustainability

Globe also said it managed its free cash flow generation to achieve operational efficiency and sustainability. As a result, capital spending for the period of January to March was reduced to P 17.6 billion, marking a 16 percent decrease from the same period last year. This reduction aligns with the company's goal of streamlining expenses while continuing to enhance network capabilities and improve customer experience.

Looking ahead, Globe aims to maintain the quality of its services, ensuring network reliability, consistency, and seamless connectivity. By leveraging automation and optimizing existing infrastructure, the company aims to decrease capital expenditure (CAPEX) while constantly enhancing its service offerings.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Experience

According to the statement, Globe's dedication to providing a 1st World Network has been recognized once again. In the first quarter of 2023, the company emerged as the most reliable and consistent network.

Globe maintained its status as the "Most Reliable Mobile Network in the Philippines" for the fourth consecutive quarter, according to Ookla. The company also achieved the highest All Technology Consistency Score of 83.39 percent, according to the statement.

Conclusion

With its unwavering dedication, Globe continues to explore innovative ways to enhance its services while ensuring operational efficiency and sustainability. As the demand for reliable connectivity grows, the company remains steadfast in its mission to connect and empower Filipinos across the nation.