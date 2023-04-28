EdgePoint Philippines Partners With Globe Telecom for Tower and Co-location Expansion

EdgePoint Infrastructure, an independent telecommunications infrastructure company based in ASEAN, has announced its expansion in the Philippines through a new partnership with Globe Telecom, one of the country's leading digital solutions providers. The collaboration will focus on increasing both tower and co-location sites to enhance the telecommunications industry in the country.

Build-to-suit and co-location partner towerco of Globe

As part of the agreement, EdgePoint Towers (EdgePoint Philippines), a subsidiary of EdgePoint Infrastructure, will act as a build-to-suit and co-location partner tower company for Globe. Both parties will work closely together throughout the entire process, from identifying suitable locations to completing the build process.

EdgePoint Philippines said its regional experience and local knowledge would allow it to take over Globe's expansion requirements, freeing up Globe to concentrate on other areas of the business. Globe Telecom stated that the company is focused on bringing fast, seamless connectivity to people and is a key contributor to the country's digital ambitions.

Globe Telecom 5G Connectivity

According to the statement, Globe Telecom ended 2022 with 5G connectivity in 70 cities and towns across the Philippines, more than double the coverage compared to the year before, making its 5G network available to nearly all of the population in the National Capital Region (NCR), Cebu and Davao.

EdgePoint's acquisition of towers from PLDT Group in 2022

EdgePoint's entrance into the Philippines market dates back to April 2022, when it acquired 2,934 towers from the PLDT Group. EdgePoint Philippines currently operates 2,557 active sites across the Luzon Islands, with the total number expected to be closed by mid-2023. The EdgePoint Group owns and manages a total of 14,000 towers across Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The partnership with Globe aligns with EdgePoint's goal of becoming a leading independent tower company in the Philippines, and both companies share a vision of deploying next-generation connectivity solutions in the country.