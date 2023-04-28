Intellian to Supply OneWeb With Flat Panel User Terminals for LEO Network

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Intellian Technologies has won a contract with OneWeb to supply OW11FL flat panel user terminals for their low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network. The electronically scanned array terminals allow seamless beam and satellite handovers, making them suitable for various applications.

Highlights

  • Intellian Technologies contracted to supply OW11FL user terminals for OneWeb's LEO satellite network.
  • Mass production of OW11FL terminals to begin in Q4 2023.
  • Intellian's OneWeb user terminal lineup has expanded to six products.

Follow Us

Intellian to Supply OneWeb With Flat Panel User Terminals for LEO Network

Intellian Technologies, a global provider of resilient multi-constellation, feature-rich satellite user terminals and communications solutions, has announced a contract with OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, to supply Intellian's OW11FL user terminals. The OW11FL is an electronically scanned array (ESA) flat panel user terminal that is well-suited for OneWeb's low Earth orbit (LEO) network.

Also Read: OneWeb Successfully Deploys 36 Satellites With ISRO for Global Connectivity

Intellian OW11FL Terminal

According to the statement, Mass production of the user terminals is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The OW11FL terminal's ability to electronically scan over a wide field of view allows seamless beam and satellite handovers, making it suitable for offering services such as cellular backhaul, community broadband, and civil government applications.

Intellian's lineup of OneWeb user terminals

Intellian said its lineup of OneWeb user terminals continues to expand with the addition of the OW11FL, catering to both maritime and enterprise markets. This latest offering brings the total to six products in the OW Series, reflecting the growing partnership between Intellian and OneWeb since their initial contract in 2019. More product launches are anticipated in the near future to support OneWeb's mobility applications on land and sea.

Also Read: UK Government Selects OneWeb for Trials to Connect Remote Communities

Intellian's portfolio of Flat Panel User Terminal

The OW11FL is the first in Intellian's portfolio of flat panel electronically steered antenna-based user terminals to support fixed connectivity applications with a vision to extend into flat panel products to support the delivery of mobility capabilities for enterprise, maritime, land mobility, government, and defence applications.

Intellian and OneWeb's shared commitment to innovation

Intellian's experience in developing satellite communication user terminal technology and its partnership with OneWeb have resulted in a sleek user terminal designed for network efficiency and ease of installation, bringing the ease of plug-and-play connectivity to thousands of OneWeb customers. Intellian and OneWeb share the same innovative passion and commitment to customer excellence, which is ultimately the foundation upon which their partnership thrives.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments