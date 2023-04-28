Intellian to Supply OneWeb With Flat Panel User Terminals for LEO Network

Intellian Technologies, a global provider of resilient multi-constellation, feature-rich satellite user terminals and communications solutions, has announced a contract with OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, to supply Intellian's OW11FL user terminals. The OW11FL is an electronically scanned array (ESA) flat panel user terminal that is well-suited for OneWeb's low Earth orbit (LEO) network.

Intellian OW11FL Terminal

According to the statement, Mass production of the user terminals is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The OW11FL terminal's ability to electronically scan over a wide field of view allows seamless beam and satellite handovers, making it suitable for offering services such as cellular backhaul, community broadband, and civil government applications.

Intellian's lineup of OneWeb user terminals

Intellian said its lineup of OneWeb user terminals continues to expand with the addition of the OW11FL, catering to both maritime and enterprise markets. This latest offering brings the total to six products in the OW Series, reflecting the growing partnership between Intellian and OneWeb since their initial contract in 2019. More product launches are anticipated in the near future to support OneWeb's mobility applications on land and sea.

Intellian's portfolio of Flat Panel User Terminal

The OW11FL is the first in Intellian's portfolio of flat panel electronically steered antenna-based user terminals to support fixed connectivity applications with a vision to extend into flat panel products to support the delivery of mobility capabilities for enterprise, maritime, land mobility, government, and defence applications.

Intellian and OneWeb's shared commitment to innovation

Intellian's experience in developing satellite communication user terminal technology and its partnership with OneWeb have resulted in a sleek user terminal designed for network efficiency and ease of installation, bringing the ease of plug-and-play connectivity to thousands of OneWeb customers. Intellian and OneWeb share the same innovative passion and commitment to customer excellence, which is ultimately the foundation upon which their partnership thrives.