UK Government Selects OneWeb for Trials to Connect Remote Communities

OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has been selected to participate in two trials that will connect remote communities for the UK government's Very Hard to Reach Premises connectivity programme. The programme aims to provide internet access to the UK's most remote homes and businesses, using OneWeb's high-speed, low-latency LEO network through its partners BT and Clarus. The trials will take place on the Shetland Islands and Lundy Island, located near the north Devon coast.

OneWeb's Track Record of Delivering Community Broadband in Remote Locations

The UK government's Wireless Infrastructure Strategy promises to ensure that everyone, regardless of location, can benefit from improved connectivity. The government has committed EUR 8 million to the initiative, which will ensure that even remote communities have access to the internet and are not left behind. OneWeb's track record of delivering community broadband to sites in remote locations worldwide has earned it a reputation for providing reliable and effective services.

OneWeb to help bridge Digital Divide

According to the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology statement, The government's investment in the future of telecoms would help the UK progress towards becoming a science and tech superpower. The government's goal is to provide all populated areas in the UK with "5G-plus" technology by 2030. OneWeb's involvement in this project will help to bridge the digital divide for communities that lack reliable access to connectivity in the UK and other parts of the world.

OneWeb's Set to Improve Global Connectivity Later This Year

OneWeb has 400 staff based in the UK, and most of them are in STEM roles, contributing significantly to the upskilling of the UK economy and creating a new industry.

In addition, OneWeb's constellation of 618 LEO satellites has been completed recently, and global coverage is expected to be rolled out later this year. This will improve OneWeb's existing connectivity solutions, which are already live in regions north of 50 degrees latitude and delivering connectivity to previously unconnected and underconnected communities, businesses, and local governments.