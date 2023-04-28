Ericsson Expands Open and Cloud RAN Ecosystems With AMD and Dell Partnerships

Ericsson has announced separate partnerships with AMD and Dell that will increase customers' flexibility and choice in the Open RAN and Cloud RAN ecosystems. Ericsson will be using AMD's EPYC processors and T2 Telco accelerator for Cloud RAN solutions and Dell's PowerEdge servers as part of its Cloud RAN solution, designed for telecom, Open RAN, and mobile edge-computing workloads.

Ericsson and Dell Collaboration

The collaboration aims to enable open cloud infrastructures and allow customers to choose their own infrastructure while ensuring telco-grade performance at the far edge. This partnership will provide network operators with the option to use the world's leading server platform, including PowerEdge XR8000 and XR5610 and realize the value of open technologies, quickly bringing innovative and revenue-generating solutions to market.

Ericsson said this collaboration with AMD and Dell exemplifies its commitment to delivering added flexibility for Cloud RAN customers. By allowing them to choose their own infrastructure, while ensuring high performance, Ericsson aims to enable open cloud infrastructures while supporting AMD's processors and Dell's high-performing server offerings.

"Expanding the ecosystem with new partners and technologies is one of the key drivers in Open RAN and Cloud RAN architectures," Ericsson added.

Ericsson Partnership with AMD and Dell

According to the statement, Ericsson is essential to accelerate the adoption of open and cloud RAN network architectures. The Ericsson-AMD collaboration will see additional processing technologies in the Ericsson Cloud RAN offering. With Dell PowerEdge servers supporting Ericsson's Cloud RAN solution, network operators have the option to use the world's leading server platform and quickly bring innovative and revenue-generating solutions to the market.

Ericsson's Cloud RAN application

Ericsson's Cloud RAN application is highly portable and independent of the underlying processing technologies and servers, bringing added flexibility and lowering the barriers to entry. This ensures that Cloud RAN is available to any provider that wishes to deploy it. This collaboration lays the foundation for communications service providers (CSPs) to have the broadest possible choice of infrastructure while offering a high level of performance and resilience.

Adding technical partners furthers commitment to enabling Ericsson Cloud RAN to run on multiple platforms, delivering a truly cloud-agnostic platform with the highest performance required for delivering 5G connectivity and beyond.