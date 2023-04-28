OnePlus, the popular smartphone manufacturer, has finally availed its much-awaited tablet, the OnePlus Pad, for pre-orders in India. The tablet boasts some impressive specifications, including an 11.6-inch display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and 67W fast charging.

The OnePlus Pad will be available in two memory variants in India, the base variant with 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 37,999, and the superior variant with 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 39,999. However, users can get a discount of Rs 2000 if they have an ICICI Bank card and an additional discount of Rs 2000 if they purchase it via the RCC (Red Cable Club) section on their OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus is also offering an exchange program for users who want to upgrade to the OnePlus Pad. Users can get a discount of Rs 5000 if they exchange a OnePlus device and an additional Rs 3000 for other smartphones. On top of that, users who pre-order the gadget will receive a free OnePlus Pad Folio case worth Rs 1499.

The pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad will start on April 28, 2023, at 12 PM, and the device will go on open sale from May 2, 2023. Users can purchase the tablet from various platforms, including Reliance Digital, Croma, OnePlus Store, and OnePlus.in, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

It is interesting to see OnePlus diversifying its platforms to sell its products, and selling on Flipkart should definitely help the company in boosting sales within India. OnePlus has always been known for its high-end smartphones, and the OnePlus Pad seems to be no exception. With its powerful specifications, sleek design, and 5G capabilities, it is sure to be a hit among consumers who are looking for a premium tablet experience.

The OnePlus Pad is not only a powerful device but also a versatile one, as it can connect to a 5G mobile network hotspot. This means that users can take advantage of the faster 5G network speeds on their tablet as well, which is a significant advantage over other tablets in the market.