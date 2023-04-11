Watch: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Unboxing, See its Price and Specifications

OnePlus has launched its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, in India. The device was launched alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and offers a range of impressive features. We recently unboxed the smartphone. To check out the video, go to the link below.

Display and Battery

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite comes with a 6.73-inch LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate support. It has a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support, ensuring you can use the device for long hours without worrying about battery life.

Processor and Connectivity

The device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and supports 5G connectivity. However, it does not have NFC connectivity.

Camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features a triple camera setup, including a primary 108MP sensor at the rear and a 16MP sensor at the front, ensuring you can capture stunning photos and videos.

Configuration and Price

The device is available in two configurations - 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage for Rs 19,999 and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage for Rs 21,999. You can purchase the device from Amazon and OnePlus.in.

Offers

OnePlus is also offering some exciting offers on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. Users can acquire the OnePlus Nord Buds CE at no additional cost if they purchase the device under the offer period. Additionally, users purchasing the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G between April 12 and April 15 will also be able to get a discount of Rs 1000 on the OnePlus Nord Watch on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app. In case they make the purchase between April 16 and April 30, they will be eligible for a discount of Rs 500. ICICI Bank credit card holders can get a discount of Rs 1000 on the purchase of the smartphone.

Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite offers some impressive features and is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a mid-range smartphone with 5G connectivity. With its stunning camera, powerful processor, and long-lasting battery life, the device is sure to provide a smooth and enjoyable experience to users.