HFCL offers OpenRoaming support on entire Wi-Fi product line.

HFCL Limited, a leading technology enterprise and integrated next-gen communication product and solution provider, has announced integrated support for Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) OpenRoaming across its entire IO portfolio of Wi-Fi products, making it the first Indian enterprise to do so. The support is available for all global customers looking to buy OpenRoaming-enabled Wi-Fi solutions.

Also Read: 5G Needs 6 GHz Spectrum Believes Telecom Industry Body

At a seminar hosted by the WBA and Broadband India Forum (BIF) in New Delhi on April 11th, the company demonstrated OpenRoaming use cases and highlighted the importance of OpenRoaming and how it eases the life of end consumers.

OpenRoaming Service

According to the statement, OpenRoaming is a roaming federation service by the WBA that enables companies to provide a secure and automatic Wi-Fi experience to their users and further scale roaming relationships across the globe. WBA OpenRoaming creates the framework to connect billions of users and things to millions of Wi-Fi networks globally.

Deployed at over 1 million hotspots worldwide, the WBA OpenRoaming platform has emerged as the standard for Wi-Fi network owners and service providers. It is based on cybersecurity, cloud federation, and network automation, which enable the function of roaming federation.

Also Read: DoT Takes New Initiatives to Boost 5G Coverage using Cell on Wheel BTS and More: Report

HFCL Integrates OpenRoaming on all its Wi-Fi Portfolio

HFCL has integrated OpenRoaming on all its Wi-Fi products, enabling a frictionless experience for the end-users by offering automatic connection and secure device authentication for all enabled devices with only a one-time process.

Jitendra Chaudhary, Executive President of HFCL, said, "We are immensely proud to be the first Indian enterprise that enables the deployment of WBA's OpenRoaming across our Wi-Fi portfolio. We are currently working with telecom operators and large ISPs in India and in few other countries to deploy OpenRoaming. We aim to make the most of this first-mover advantage and make the internet more accessible for all globally."

"This open connectivity framework allows organizations to power new opportunities in the 5G era and digital connectivity, and brings us a step closer to bridging the digital divide that exists in today's world. It further tends to lay down the foundation for the future convergence of public Wi-Fi with 5G and other cellular services. Such a revolutionary move will enable our users to live and become digitally stronger in their daily lives."

Also Read: HFCL and Microsoft Partner to Roll Out Private 5G Solutions for Enterprises

With OpenRoaming, HFCL is enabling its customers hassle-free, seamless, automatic, fully secure Wi-Fi onboarding and roaming services to their network users across different OpenRoaming-enabled networks across different geographies.

The idea is to create a world where users can access Wi-Fi anywhere without having to search for available Wi-Fi networks, without worrying about connecting to open-security Wi-Fi and going through complex authentication processes, which can be time-consuming and frustrating.

With OpenRoaming, users can automatically connect to any Wi-Fi network that is part of the OpenRoaming ecosystem anywhere in the world and start using it immediately.