Apple to Open Its First Store in India on April 18

Apple, the American multinational technology company, has announced the opening of two new retail stores in India - Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi. Apple BKC is Apple's first retail store in India. The new stores are set to offer customers new and exciting ways to browse, discover and purchase Apple products, as well as exceptional service and experiences.

Apple BKC in Mumbai

Apple BKC, located in Mumbai, has announced a special "Mumbai Rising" Today at Apple series running from opening day through the summer, i.e., April 18 - May 25, for free sessions celebrating Mumbai's creativity and culture. These sessions will bring together visitors, local artists, and creatives and offer hands-on activities with Apple's products and services that celebrate Mumbai's local community and culture. Customers can explore the "Mumbai Rising" sessions and sign up on apple.com/in/today.

Apple Saket in Delhi

The barricade for the Apple Saket store, located in Delhi, was revealed with a unique design inspired by the city's many gates, each signifying a new chapter in Delhi's storied past. The colourful artwork celebrates the opening of Apple's second store in India, located in the nation's capital.

Customers will be able to explore the latest Apple products, find creative inspiration, and receive personalized service and support from the store's team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses from April 20.

Custom Wallpapers and Curated Playlists

Ahead of the store openings, customers are invited to download custom Apple BKC and Apple Saket wallpapers and specially curated Apple Music playlists to move to Mumbai and Delhi's sounds and visit apple.com/in/retail/bkc and apple.com/in/retail/saket to learn more about the upcoming store openings.

Apple BKC will open its doors to customers on April 18, while Apple Saket will open for customers on April 20. The opening of these two new retail stores marks a significant expansion for Apple in India, highlighting the company's commitment to the country and the growing demand for Apple products in the region.

Apple Gangnam in South Korea

Apple has recently opened a new retail store in Seoul's Gangnam District, inviting customers to discover and experience Apple's latest products and services, and receive top-quality support from highly knowledgeable specialists. The new store opened on March 31 is located in the heart of the bustling and world-famous Gangnam District, adding to Apple's growing retail presence in South Korea. The store will feature Apple's signature minimalistic design and provide customers with an immersive shopping experience, with various hands-on activities and workshops.