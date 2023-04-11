Airtel Executive Says 5G will Make More B2B Revenues than B2C Soon

The second-largest telecommunications company in India, Bharti Airtel, anticipates that 5G technology will yield greater revenue in the business-to-business (B2B) sector than the business-to-consumer (B2C) sector in the near future. The company's top executive has revealed that they are collaborating with nearly 50 businesses across several industries to jointly develop enterprise use cases.

Talking to ET Telecom, Ganesh Lakshminarayan, CEO at Airtel Enterprise Business, said that Airtel is having active conversations with close to 50 companies across multiple industries to co-develop use cases from manufacturing to healthcare to banking. The executive said that in the next year, there's a huge expectation that 5G would make more revenue from the B2B segment than B2C.

The executive further emphasised that the deployment of 5G for enterprises presents a tremendous opportunity to digitize entire back-end operations, spanning factories, warehouses, supply chains, and ports. Bharti Airtel has deployed 5G at more than 500 locations in the country. The telco is rapidly deploying 5G to ensure that it can cover most of urban India before the end of CY2023.

Bharti Airtel is also offering its 5G at no additional cost to 4G consumers. Users just need a 5G phone and an active 4G SIM from Airtel to experience e 5G. In March, Airtel announced one of the largest 5G rollouts in India by rolling it out to 235 cities. The telco's 5G is now available in 24 states, and Airtel is working on deepening the coverage.

Airtel's 5G Plus network offers its customers three distinct benefits. Firstly, it leverages a widely accepted technology that has a well-developed ecosystem worldwide, ensuring effortless compatibility with all 5G smartphones in India connected to the Airtel network. Secondly, Airtel pledges to deliver an unparalleled user experience by providing speeds that are 20-30 times faster than existing rates, along with excellent voice quality and lightning-fast call connections. Lastly, the Airtel 5G Plus network is eco-friendly thanks to its innovative power reduction solution.