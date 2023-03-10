Apple Brings a New App for Classical Music Lovers



Apple Music Classical is now available for Pre-Order on the App Store for iPhone. If you are an Apple iPhone user, you must be aware of the Apple Music app, the music streaming service from the device maker itself. Apple Music always endeavours to elevate the user experience, be it for its catalogue, streaming technology or deep integration into the Apple eco-system. Now, for all those classical music lovers, Apple brings a New Music App - Apple Music Classical - to the App Store, available as complementary to Apple Music.

Apple Music Classical

Apple Music Classical is designed specifically for classical music lovers, and if you are an Apple Music subscriber, you got sweet news: this New App is available at no additional cost and is currently available for Pre-Order on App Store for iPhone. Apple Music Classical delights users with the world's most extensive classical music catalogue of over 5 million tracks and a search built for the genre.

Apple Music Classical Availability

Apple Music Classical is available for pre-order and is expected to be available from March 28, 2023.

Audio Quality

Like always with Apple Music, enjoy the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless) and hear your favourites in spatial audio with zero ads. In addition, the app comes with Essential Playlists, composer biographies, and intuitive browsing features to make it easy for beginners. Users can listen using AirPlay on compatible wireless devices.

Requirements

Apple Music Classical App is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later. Apple users with Individual, Student, Family or Apple One subscription can enjoy this supplementary app. Please note that this app is unavailable with Apple Music Voic plan subscription.