HFCL and Microsoft Partner to Roll Out Private 5G Solutions for Enterprises

Homegrown technology company HFCL has partnered with Microsoft to develop converged private 5G solutions for deployment in Industry verticals that include manufacturing, retail and warehouse, mining, education, defence, railways, smart city, etc. HFCL said it has developed converged private 5G solutions that leverage new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud, Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Analytics.

Also Read: BSNL Partners With Echelon Edge for Setting up Private 5G Networks

According to the company, a Private 5G enabled Industry 4.0 solution as a pilot program using Microsoft Azure public MEC and HFCL 5G Indoor Small Cell is being deployed at its Optical Fiber manufacturing plant in Hyderabad. The solution deployed will enable real-time fiber defect detection using video analytics and image processing.

"We are very pleased with our collaboration with Microsoft in implementing Industry 4.0 solution in our own factory as a pilot program, using Microsoft Azure public MEC. The best practices and the lessons learnt will act as a playbook to deploy Private 5G solutions for manufacturing and other industry verticals embarking on a similar digital transformation journey," said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director at HFCL.

HFCL said that by integrating 5G connectivity, data collectors and sensors, AI, analytics, and edge and cloud platforms, HFCL's Private 5G solutions combine essential components to create both horizontal and vertical solutions that drive digital transformation across industries. These pre-validated and pre-integrated solutions utilize partnerships with telcos, the industry's best components, and Azure public MEC to offer highly scalable and swiftly deployable enterprise solutions.

Also Read: Chunghwa Telecom and Ericsson Collaborate for 5G and Beyond

"Microsoft Azure provides seamless and rapid capabilities to roll out Industry 4.0 solutions at scale while solving critical business problems at the operator edge. HFCL can now leverage Azure compute, storage, networking, and AI capabilities for a comprehensive portfolio of private 5G use-cases across industry verticals," said Samik Roy, Executive Director, Corporate, Medium, Small Business, Microsoft India.

HFCL is also using Azure for its Rise with SAP project. Furthermore, HFCL has deployed its Cloud Network Management System (CNMS) on Azure to provide centralized visibility and control of its IO portfolio of communication products.