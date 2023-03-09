Airtel Africa to Rollout Nokia iSIM Technology Over the Next Year

Nokia announced that Airtel Africa has selected its iSIM Secure Connect Technology as part of Airtel Africa's digitization efforts to offer customers 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) based on-demand services. According to Nokia, by 2025, there will be 6 billion eSIM and iSIM based consumer and IoT devices, which means more number of users will switch to the next-generation SIM technology.

Also Read: Airtel Uganda Core Network is now 5G Ready

Nokia iSIM Secure Connect

Nokia's integrated SaaS SIM (iSIM) Secure Connect is a management software for CSPs and Enterprises to instantly onboard eSIM and iSIM-enabled consumer and IoT devices easily. Using Nokia's iSIM Secure Connect, telcos can securely generate, provision and manage SIM profiles. Furthermore, Nokia's solution is certified under GSMA's Security Accreditation Scheme, which means it offers the highest standards of information security and data privacy required for secure subscription management.

Already Deployed iSIM in Nigeria

According to the statement, Integrated SIM (iSIM) and embedded SIM (eSIM) will allow Airtel to remotely store and manage multiple subscriptions for authenticating users and devices on its network. Nokia and Airtel have already worked together on deploying iSIM Secure Connect in Nigeria earlier this month. After this successful deployment, Airtel now plans to deploy the Nokia solution in ten other Markets in Africa over the next year.

Also Read: Consumers Are Ready for eSIM Adoption: Amdocs Survey

According to airtel Africa, this solution from Nokia gives it new capabilities, including in the areas of verification and authentication services, while allowing it to offer new network services that customers are looking for. Nokia's solution will help Airtel Africa expand its digitalization efforts and provide customers with new on-demand services.

Africa Uganda announced in February that its core Network is 5G ready, and the telco can offer 5G services progressively. Customers with 5G compatible devices can enjoy the 5G experience using their existing 4G SIM cards.