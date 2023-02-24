Airtel Uganda Core Network is now 5G Ready

Airtel Uganda has announced that it has completed an upgrade of its core network to be ready for 5G services progressively. The development was announced by the Managing Director, Manoj Murali at Clement Hill office.

Airtel Uganda Core Network is 5G Ready

The 5G network is the fifth generation of mobile network technology. It's designed to be much faster, more reliable, and more efficient than previous generations of mobile networks. 5G Network offers Faster speeds, Lower latency, Higher capacity, and greater efficiency and enables new use cases for Businesses and Customers.

"5G network is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together, including machines, devices and humans, with high-speed connectivity. 5G Technology delivers higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more consistent user experience to more users," says Airtel Uganda in its Linkedin post.

5G Technology Tested Successfully in Uganda

Airtel says 11 towers have successfully tested the 5G Technology in Uganda. These areas include the Industrial area, Garden City Area, Upper Kololo, Clement Hill, Hannington Road, Lower airstrip Kololo and Wampewo Avenue.

"Customers with 5G compatible devices can now enjoy the 5G experience using their existing 4G SIM Cards. All other Airtel sites across the country have been configured and are ready for deployment once the spectrum has been allocated," added Airtel Uganda.

Manoj revealed that Airtel Uganda has already applied for the required spectrum from the sector regulator, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

"According to the National Development Plan III, use of ICT infrastructure is a key objective. An agile Smartphone network like Airtel Uganda's is pivotal in the journey of Uganda's Economic growth through digital and financial inclusion of every person. We are completely aligned to the Uganda's broadband Strategy and accordingly ready to launch 5G technology," shared Airtel Uganda in a post.