Airtel 5G Plus Now Available in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services in three new cities. Bharti Airtel customers in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula can now experience Airtel 5G Plus services. Airtel was the first company to launch 5G services in India, and today Airtel 5G Plus services are available in over 20 states.

Airtel 5G Plus in Chandigarh Tri-City

Airtel's 5G Plus services will be available to customers gradually as the company progresses with its network construction and roll-out. Customers with 5G-enabled devices can enjoy Airtel's high-speed 5G Plus network at no additional cost until the Network is more widely available in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Chandigarh is renowned for its modernist architecture and well-planned layout. The city is situated at the foothills of the Shivalik range of the Himalayas. Mohali is also known for its developing real estate market and modern infrastructure, making it an attractive destination for investors and businesses.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Services Now Live In Haridwar

Airtel 5G Plus in Haridwar

The company recently launched Airtel 5G Plus services in Haridwar, taking the total count of Airtel 5G Plus cities to 134. With the current 5G launch in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, the total number of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 137.

Airtel Advantage

Airtel promises to offer around 20-30x faster speeds than the current 4G speeds, the best voice experience, and be kinder to the environment. Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G Compatible smartphones. All existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Creates Airtel 5G Plus Experience Zones at Stores

Airtel 5G Plus Experience Zones

Bharti Airtel just recently announced an open invitation to all customers to visit its 1000+ retail stores across India to experience the power of 5G. Airtel is demonstrating the capabilities of 5G to consumers through its specially crafted Airtel 5G Experience Zones.

Airtel 5G Plus will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant photo uploading, and more.