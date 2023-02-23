MIUI 14 India Launch Date Confirmed: List of Phones that Will Get It

MIUI 14 is the latest version of the Operating System (OS) that Xiaomi will be offering to its smartphones. It is based on Android 13. Note that MIUI 14 has already been rolled out for some smartphones in India. But it doesn't yet have all the features of the actual MIUI 14. Xiaomi has confirmed that the launch of MIUI 14 in India will take place on February 27, 2023. Xiaomi 13 Pro will launch in India on February 26, a day before the official launch of MIUI 14, and it is expected to be the first smartphone to come running on MIUI 14.
Xiaomi has made several changes to the user interface of MIUI 14. There would be a few enhancements to the experience for the users as animations will become faster and crisper, and the built-in apps are also getting a revamp. Basically, the update should refresh the experience for the consumers on Xiaomi phones. Let's take a look at the list of smartphones that will get the MIUI 14 update.
MIUI 14 Update on Xiaomi Phones: List
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11i
- Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Mi 11X
- Mi 11X Pro
- Mi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
MIUI 14 Update on POCO Phones: List
- Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Poco F3 GT
- Poco F4
- Poco M4 Pro
- Poco M4
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
MIUI 14 Update on Redmi Phones: List
- Redmi 10
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 11T
- Redmi Note 11S
- Redmi Note 11
- Redmi Note 12
- Redmi K50i
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 12 Pro+
- Redmi Note 12 Pro
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10 Lite
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10T
- Redmi 10 Prime (2022)
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 10A
- Redmi 10 Power