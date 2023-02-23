MIUI 14 India Launch Date Confirmed: List of Phones that Will Get It

MIUI 14 is the latest version of the Operating System (OS) that Xiaomi will be offering to its smartphones. It is based on Android 13. Note that MIUI 14 has already been rolled out for some smartphones in India. But it doesn't yet have all the features of the actual MIUI 14. Xiaomi has confirmed that the launch of MIUI 14 in India will take place on February 27, 2023. Xiaomi 13 Pro will launch in India on February 26, a day before the official launch of MIUI 14, and it is expected to be the first smartphone to come running on MIUI 14.

Xiaomi has made several changes to the user interface of MIUI 14. There would be a few enhancements to the experience for the users as animations will become faster and crisper, and the built-in apps are also getting a revamp. Basically, the update should refresh the experience for the consumers on Xiaomi phones. Let's take a look at the list of smartphones that will get the MIUI 14 update.

MIUI 14 Update on Xiaomi Phones: List

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Mi 11X

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

MIUI 14 Update on POCO Phones: List

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco F3 GT

Poco F4

Poco M4 Pro

Poco M4

Poco M3 Pro 5G

MIUI 14 Update on Redmi Phones: List