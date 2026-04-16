Nothing Warp, an AirDrop Like Feature for Sharing Files from Phone to PC

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In a community post, Nothing said that it is launching the Nothing Warp app and browser extension. The company is trying to make it easier for the customer to share files between Android phones and computers running macOS, Windows and Linux.

Highlights

  • Nothing Warp has just been announced, and this tool is the same as what AirDrop in Apple’s ecosystem is.
  • While Google’s Nearby Share is available on all Android devices and now also on Microsoft Windows and other operating systems.
  • Nothing is developing its own ecosystem of products and software, and this is exciting.

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nothing warp an airdrop like feature for

Nothing Warp has just been announced, and this tool is the same as what AirDrop in Apple’s ecosystem is. While Google’s Nearby Share is available on all Android devices and now also on Microsoft Windows and other operating systems, Nothing has decided to launch its own software for people to share files between devices at high-speed.




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In a community post, Nothing said that it is launching the Nothing Warp app and browser extension. The company is trying to make it easier for the customer to share files between Android phones and computers running macOS, Windows and Linux.

With the Nothing Warp browser extension, which is only supported on Chromium based browsers, users will be able to share images, videos, links, clipboard texts, and other files across platforms.

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Nothing is developing its own ecosystem of products and software, and this is exciting. What will be convenient about this is the reliability and the support of sharing files between software from different ecosystems.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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