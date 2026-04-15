Moto Edge 70 Pro Chipset Details Leaked after Geekbench Listing

Motorola Edge 70 Pro 5G is expected to launch soon in India. A dedicated microsite for the phone is now live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The details and the design of the device have been surfacing online for some time now, and with the Geekbench listing, some more details are out such as the chipset. Let’s take a look at them.









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Moto Edge 70 Pro Chipset

Moto Edge 70 Pro is said to sport the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC which has 4 cores clocked at 2.20 GHz, 3 cores clocked at 3.20 GHz, and 1 core clocked at 3.40 GHz. Moto Edge 70 Pro scored 1727 (single-core), and 6563 (multi-core) in the Geekbench test, said a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) from popular Indian tech tipster Abhishek Yadav.

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Motorola will likely launch the phone soon as its microsite is live and the Geekbench listing is also done. Flipkart will be the platform where this device will be initially available for the consumers to purchase. Motorola is yet to confirm a launch date for the phone, but it should happen soon!