Vivo X300 Ultra India Launch Date Surfaces Online

Vivo X300 Ultra, a new phone in the X300 series which already has the X300 5G and X300 Pro 5G could launch soon in India. The X300 Ultra 5G could launch as soon as next month in the country. The device is tipped to launch on May 7, 2026, with sales starting around May 14, 2026.









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The X200 Ultra launched in China only, and never made it to the global market. So this launch would certainly get the X series fans excited in India and outside.

The phone will feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with support for 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate support. The device is likely going to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

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The phone is expected to include two 200MP sensors as part of the rear-camera system. This is something no phone in the market currently has. Further, the partnership with ZEISS will bring support for amazing portraits and colours. For selfies, there will be a 50MP sensor at the front. The device in China has a 6600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast-charging and 40W wireless charging. We expect the same for India as well.