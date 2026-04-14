Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series 2026 to Launch in India on April 15

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Xiaomi is integrating the lineup with the Quantum MagiQ technology. The pricing details for the TV will come during the launch, which is tomorrow. Along with this, one exciting thing is that Xiaomi could bring the Xiaomi TV Desktop 4.0 update to the software of these new TVs.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi is soon going to launch a new TV series in India.
  • The company is going to launch the TV S Mini LED Series 2026 in the country on April 15, 2026.
  • This means we are just a day away from the launch of the new TV series in the country.

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xiaomi tv s mini led series 2026

Xiaomi is soon going to launch a new TV series in India. The company is going to launch the TV S Mini LED Series 2026 in the country on April 15, 2026. This means we are just a day away from the launch of the new TV series in the country. The TVs will be available in three different sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inches.




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For this new TV series, Xiaomi is using thousands of smaller LEDs to create many dimming zones. This will let the display produce deeper blacks, and higher contrast, giving a shaper visual to the users.

Xiaomi is integrating the lineup with the Quantum MagiQ technology. The pricing details for the TV will come during the launch, which is tomorrow. Along with this, one exciting thing is that Xiaomi could bring the Xiaomi TV Desktop 4.0 update to the software of these new TVs. It is already out in China, and we could now see this coming to India as well.

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You would likely be able to order the new TVs from the official Xiaomi India website along with select other online retailers in the country.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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