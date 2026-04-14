Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series 2026 to Launch in India on April 15

Xiaomi is soon going to launch a new TV series in India. The company is going to launch the TV S Mini LED Series 2026 in the country on April 15, 2026. This means we are just a day away from the launch of the new TV series in the country. The TVs will be available in three different sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inches.









Read More - OPPO F33 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

For this new TV series, Xiaomi is using thousands of smaller LEDs to create many dimming zones. This will let the display produce deeper blacks, and higher contrast, giving a shaper visual to the users.

Xiaomi is integrating the lineup with the Quantum MagiQ technology. The pricing details for the TV will come during the launch, which is tomorrow. Along with this, one exciting thing is that Xiaomi could bring the Xiaomi TV Desktop 4.0 update to the software of these new TVs. It is already out in China, and we could now see this coming to India as well.

Read More - Jio, Bank of Baroda Together Launch Banking App for JioPhone Prima 4G

You would likely be able to order the new TVs from the official Xiaomi India website along with select other online retailers in the country.