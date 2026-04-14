Jio, Bank of Baroda Together Launch Banking App for JioPhone Prima 4G

4G feature phone users can’t use banking mobile apps on their phones. That’s changing now for JioPhone users. The JioPhone Prima 4G is a feature phone with a physical keypad. The banking apps are easily available on the smartphones, but it is not the case for feature phone users. Understanding the gap, Reliance Jio partnered with Bank of Baroda to launch an app for the feature phone users.









Read More - Vivo X Fold 6 to Use a 200MP Camera from the X300 Series

This app is called 'bob World Lite' and it is meant specifically for the JioPhone Prima 4G. This will give millions of Indians who are using this device because of its affordability a chance to engage with digital banking. JioPhone Prime 4G users can already use UPI (Unified Payments Interface) to make digital payments. This is a big development for the feature phone users in India.

With the bob World Lite app, users will get access to functionalities such as UPI enabled Scan and Pay and Send Money, Bill Payments and Recharges, and manage profile. More features are supposed to be introduced in the near future with updates to the app. The app will actually come pre-loaded on the phone on the home screen.

Read More - Redmi A7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, "At Jio, we have always focused on expanding the reach of digital services to every Indian, at scale and with affordability at the core. JioPhone has been central to realising that vision, putting affordable devices and digital services in the hands of millions of users across India, while serving as a powerful tool for digital democratization and inclusion. Today, our partnership with Bank of Baroda marks the next step in that journey, enabling seamless digital banking access at scale for millions of users. We are bringing full-featured banking to JioPhone users across the country seamlessly, securely, and in a way that is built around their needs."