OPPO F33 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO has launched its F33 Series in India, bringing a software-focused upgrade to the mid-range segment with ColorOS 16 at its core. The company is positioning the series around sustained smoothness rather than peak performance. A 4289mm² vapor chamber cooling system is included to manage heat during extended usage—an issue that remains common among Indian users. OPPO claims the setup can maintain stable performance even in high ambient temperatures.









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On the software side, the F33 Series uses a Dual-Engine Smoothness System, combining what OPPO calls the Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine to reduce lag and improve responsiveness across apps. It also introduces a "72-month fluency protection" system, aimed at keeping performance stable over longer periods, though real-world results will depend on usage patterns.

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Security features include O-Lock, which allows users to remotely lock a lost device via customer support, adding an extra layer of protection beyond conventional methods. The devices also integrate AI-based tools for writing, document scanning, and photo editing, including object removal and image sharpening.