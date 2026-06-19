Airtel, Jio and Vi Launch Rs 798 Prepaid Data Pack with ZEE5, FIFA World Cup 2026 Access

Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have introduced new prepaid data packs priced at Rs 798, bundling mobile data benefits with access to ZEE5 and FIFA World Cup 2026 content. The offerings are aimed at users seeking entertainment-focused recharge options during the football season.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Airtel, Jio and Vi have introduced prepaid data packs priced at Rs 798.

Airtel and Jio offer 40GB high-speed data with a validity of 40 days.

Jio's pack includes a three-month ZEE5 FIFA World Cup 2026 All Access subscription.

Vi offers a 90-day ZEE5 subscription along with access to multiple OTT platforms.

Airtel and Jio plans have an effective daily cost of Rs 19.95, while Vi's works out to Rs 26.60 per day.

Airtel Zee5 Data Pack with Football Worldcup Access

Airtel’s Rs 798 prepaid data pack comes with 1 GB of high-speed data per day, aggregating to 40 GB over a validity period of 40 days. After the daily quota is exhausted, data usage is charged at 50 paise per MB. The plan includes 90-day access to ZEE5 with Football World Cup content and works out to an effective cost of Rs 19.95 per day.

Reference: Jio Launches Rs 798 Football Pass Data Pack With ZEE5 Subscription

Jio Football Pass data pack

Reliance Jio has launched its Rs 798 Football Pass data pack with 40 GB of total high-speed data, offering 1 GB per day for 40 days. Once the daily limit is consumed, users can continue accessing data at speeds of up to 64 Kbps. The pack includes a three-month subscription to the ZEE5 FIFA World Cup 2026 All Access package. Subscribers can redeem the benefit through a coupon code available in the MyJio app. The plan is priced at an effective Rs 19.95 per day.