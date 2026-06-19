Jio Launches Rs 798 Football Pass Data Pack With ZEE5 Subscription

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Football Pass Data Pack priced at Rs 798 for its prepaid subscribers, offering a combination of data benefits and access to premium football content through ZEE5.

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Key Highlights Jio has launched a new Football Pass Data Pack priced at Rs 798.

The prepaid plan offers 40GB of total data with a validity of 40 days.

Users get 1GB of high-speed data per day.

The pack includes a three-month ZEE5 FIFA World Cup 2026 + All Access subscription.

The effective daily cost of the plan works out to Rs 19.95.

Jio Rs 798 Plan with 40 Days Pack Validity

The prepaid data pack comes with a validity of 40 days and provides a total of 40 GB of data. Subscribers will receive 1 GB of high-speed data per day, after which they can continue using unlimited data at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. The pack is designed as a data-only offering and does not include voice calling or SMS benefits.

Three-Month ZEE5 Subscription Included

As part of the package, Jio is bundling a three-month subscription to the ZEE5 FIFA World Cup 2026 + All Access pack, enabling users to stream FIFA World Cup 2026 content and other premium entertainment available on the platform.

How Users Can Redeem the ZEE5 Benefit

To redeem the ZEE5 subscription, users can access a coupon code through the MyJio app by navigating to the “Coupon” section and selecting “My Winning.” The code can then be used to activate the subscription on ZEE5.

With an effective daily cost of Rs 19.95, the new Football Pass Data Pack is aimed at football enthusiasts looking for additional data and access to live tournament coverage and digital content.