BSNL Rs 107 Plan Seems Like Great Value

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, offers a Rs 107 plan voucher to the users. With the help of plan vouchers, users can keep their SIM active and going with benefits at their disposal. The private telecom operators do not offer plans like this. BSNL is offering such plans to ensure that its low-paying user base can be protected against rising prices of telecom services in India. The Rs 107 plan voucher seems like great value for the customers. It only seems like great value for the price and benefits, because compared to this, the private telecom operators will offer the same benefits for a lot more price. Let’s take a look at the benefits of the Rs 107 plan from BSNL.

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BSNL Rs 107 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL has not added the Rs 107 plan as any new option for the consumers. The plan comes with 20 days of validity. It offers users 3GB of high-speed data, after which the speed reduces to 40 Kbps. There is 200 minutes of free voice calling included for the users. The plan is available for all the telecom circles in India.

If you want to recharge with it, you can use the BSNL Self-Care mobile application available for both Android and iOS users. This plan will also work on MTNL’s network. For the unaware, BSNL has been handling the mobile services of MTNL for the longest time now. The front end branding is MTNL, but the backend team and management is BSNL. This is a plan voucher and it is one of the most affordable prepaid plans with voice calling and mobile data benefits you will get in the industry. Note that there are no SMS benefits bundled, but you can still use the talktime balance for sending out PORT-out SMS in case you need to.