V-SPEED’s latest SpeedGeo rankings for Q3 2025 to Q2 2026 show Reliance Jio leading India’s mobile internet speed rankings, while ACT Fibernet secured the top position in broadband download speeds. The rankings are based on more than 608,000 speed tests conducted across the country.

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Key Highlights SpeedGeo Names India's Fastest Mobile and Broadband Networks

Jio, ACT Fibernet Lead India's Latest Speed Rankings

India's Fastest Mobile and Broadband Networks Revealed

Jio Leads Mobile, ACT Tops Broadband in SpeedGeo Report

Latest SpeedGeo Report Ranks India's Top Internet Networks

India’s internet performance landscape saw different winners across mobile and broadband services in the latest SpeedGeo Network Reports released by V-SPEED. While Reliance Jio emerged as the fastest mobile network in the country, ACT Fibernet claimed the top spot in broadband performance during the period spanning Q3 2025 to Q2 2026.

Jio Leads Mobile Internet Speed Rankings

According to the Mobile Network Report, Reliance Jio recorded an average download speed of 122.7 Mbps, comfortably ahead of Airtel at 86.0 Mbps and Vodafone Idea at 33.0 Mbps.

Interestingly, Airtel registered the highest average upload speed among the three operators at 14.0 Mbps, compared to Jio’s 11.2 Mbps and Vodafone Idea’s 9.2 Mbps. Airtel also posted the lowest average latency at 64.3 ms, while Jio recorded 68.5 ms and Vodafone Idea 87.6 ms.

The rankings were based on 59,555 speed tests conducted on smartphones and tablets between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026. Operators were ranked primarily based on average download speed.

ACT Fibernet Tops Broadband Performance

In the broadband category, ACT Fibernet secured first place with an average download speed of 121.2 Mbps. BSNL ranked second with 68.5 Mbps, followed by Airtel at 62.3 Mbps.