BSNL Prepaid Plan for 150 Days under Rs 1000

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has a prepaid plan with which you get 150 days of service validity. This plan is priced under Rs 1000. The cost of this plan is Rs 997 plan. You get daily data with the plan as well. The fact that you get 150 days of service validity, which is of about 5 months, for just Rs 997 plan is something cool in this market. For consumers in the telecom industry in India, prices are only going up. This is why, BSNL with its affordable 5G can make a difference. However, the 4G networks of BSNL are not as wide spread. This is a topic for another day, so we will table it for now. Let’s take a look at the prepaid plan we are talking about in detail.

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BSNL Rs 997 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL Rs 997 plan offers 150 days of service validity with this plan. The plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice callin, and 100 SMS/day. This plan is not only great for primary SIM cards, but also for secondary SIMs. The Rs 997 plan costs Rs 6.64 only per day. This is cheaper than almost every long-term prepaid plan in the country offered by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio.

To recharge with the Rs 997 plan from BSNL, users can use the BSNL Self-Care app. If you want to, then you can also recharge with this plan via other applications and platforms available in the market. You do need an active SIM card to use this plan. The Rs 997 plan is avaialble for customers in every telecom circle of India.