Apple iOS 27 to Bring Major Siri AI Upgrade to iMessage

Apple is bringing new changes to its iMessages app this year with the iOS 27 rollout. We will have to wait until September for the public release, but in the meantime, the iOS 27 beta offers an early look at the changes and features coming this year. One prominent change is expected in the iMessage app.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Apple is preparing a major AI overhaul for the iMessage application with iOS 27.

Apple is also focusing on making the iMessage app a productivity hub with support for smarter messaging and productivity features.

Siri AI integration will be able to read, send replies, and set calendar reminders.

Apple to Upgrade its iMessage Application with Siri AI.

According to the latest reports, Apple’s iMessage will receive a major upgrade with AI integration capable of performing many tasks with the iOS 27 release. There will be a complete overhaul with Siri AI integration.

Here is the list of features we will see in the iMessage app with Siri AI.

Also Read: Apple Set to Launch Apple Upgrade Leasing Plan on July 28

iMessage Will Get a Dedicated Sending Progress Bar

Apple is adding an iMessage sending progress bar that shows the status of messages, photos, and voice memos while sending.

Ability to Reply to Text Message Based on User’s Voice

iMessage with Siri AI integration will allow Apple devices to reply to texts using the user’s voice and tone based on previous replies.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Leaks – Everything We Know So Far

iMessage Support for Sending Emoji to Non-iPhone Users