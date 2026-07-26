Apple iOS 27 to Bring Major Siri AI Upgrade to iMessage
As Apple prepares for the public rollout of iOS 27, new reports show what the update will offer. On the list, the iMessage app will get a major revamp with Siri AI integration and support for RCS 2.7. Here is everything we know so far:
Apple is bringing new changes to its iMessages app this year with the iOS 27 rollout. We will have to wait until September for the public release, but in the meantime, the iOS 27 beta offers an early look at the changes and features coming this year. One prominent change is expected in the iMessage app.
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Key Highlights
Apple is preparing a major AI overhaul for the iMessage application with iOS 27.
Apple is also focusing on making the iMessage app a productivity hub with support for smarter messaging and productivity features.
Siri AI integration will be able to read, send replies, and set calendar reminders.
Apple to Upgrade its iMessage Application with Siri AI.
According to the latest reports, Apple’s iMessage will receive a major upgrade with AI integration capable of performing many tasks with the iOS 27 release. There will be a complete overhaul with Siri AI integration.
Here is the list of features we will see in the iMessage app with Siri AI.
iMessages will gain the ability to send and receive digital drawings through a dedicated Drawing feature.
The Drawings app will also allow you to add text, shapes, stickers, and signatures to drawings.
Other Features Expected with iMessage App
Other features that are expected to make their way into the iMessages app:
– Ask Siri to call the person who texted.
– Create an event within the calendar app according to the plans in the exchanged text messages.
– Ability to create notes based on the iMessages app.
– Directly send an email from iMessages.
– Save a shared photo from iMessages and even take and send a photo.
When will iOS 27 be Released?
As of now, Apple is slowly releasing the beta and has progressed to the public rollout.
The official public release is expected in September, mostly after the launch of the next iPhones, the iPhone 18 and iPhone Ultra.
These flagships will likely be among the first iPhones to come with iOS 27 out of the box.
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FAQs
What new features are coming to iMessage in iOS 27?
According to the public beta release, iOS 27 will implement an AI upgrade to its ecosystem. With iOS 17, we expect Siri AI integration in the iMessages app and an RCS 2.7 upgrade.
How will Siri AI improve iMessage?
Apple is planning to integrate AI into the iMessages app, allowing users to use AI to send and read messages and even set calendar reminders.
What is RCS 2.7 support in iMessage?
RCS 2.7 is an instant messaging protocol released in June 2024 that supports messaging across different operating systems, such as Android and iOS.
This iMessage upgrade will improve messaging between iPhone and Android users by enabling features such as message reactions, inline replies, and the ability to edit and delete messages.
Can Siri create reminders or calendar events from iMessage?
Yes, with the new iOS 27 update, iMessage will get Siri AI integration that can detect plans in conversations and create calendar events or take notes in the Notes app from iMessages.
When will iOS 27 be released?
Apple has not yet officially confirmed the public rollout, but it should be mostly in September, just around the iPhone 18 model launch.