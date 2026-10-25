Vodafone Idea Prepaid Family Data Sharing: How to Transfer Data, Limits and Validity Explained

Vodafone Idea’s prepaid family offering lets eligible customers share mobile data with family members across India while retaining their individual recharge plans and validity. However, customers need to check the transfer limits, eligible data balances, and expiry conditions before using the feature.
Vi’s published terms allow eligible members to transfer 500MB at a time within the same prepaid family. The transferred data expires at 11:59 pm that day, making the feature useful when another member needs additional data immediately.
The customer creating the group becomes its primary member. A family supports up to four members, including the primary customer, and requires at least two members to remain active.
Each member retains their individual prepaid plan and validity. Joining a family doesn’t put everyone on a single recharge schedule. Only eligible Vi prepaid numbers can participate; postpaid numbers cannot join.
Data Sharing Limits and Expiry
The feature allows limited transfers between eligible members, not unrestricted access to one another’s data balances.
|Condition
|Published limit
|Data per transfer
|500MB
|Daily frequency
|Once a day
|Weekly frequency
|Up to twice a week
|Monthly frequency
|Four times per calendar month
|Shared-data expiry
|11:59pm on the transfer date
|Minimum eligible sender balance
|600MB
|Service validity
|Required for sender and recipient
Customers should time transfers around the recipient’s needs. Sending data late in the evening does not give the recipient a fresh 24-hour validity period.
Which Data Can Be Shared?
The sender needs at least 600MB in an eligible main data bucket, such as a fixed-data or daily-data balance. Balances from multiple buckets cannot be combined to complete one transfer.
Vi excludes several categories from sharing, including add-on data packs, weekend data rollover, Data Delight and data received through OTT-linked add-ons. Free-data benefits under Hero and Super Hero plans are also excluded.
For eligible unlimited-data packs carrying service validity, Vi says sharing is subject to the commercial usage policy limit. Customers should check the shareable balance shown in the app rather than assuming they can transfer every available data benefit.
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How to Access Data Sharing
Eligible members can access the data-transfer option through the Family dashboard in the Vi App.
The dashboard also provides information about members’ data balances and pack validity, alongside recharge-management options.
Both the sender and recipient must have an active service-validity pack. If either number lacks active service validity, sharing will not be available on the dashboard.
Vi says the recipient receives an in-app notification and an SMS after a transfer. Members can share across states and telecom circles, provided they belong to the same eligible prepaid family.
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Joining Conditions and Recharge Discounts
According to Vi’s FAQ, members cannot leave the prepaid family for 90 days after joining. Customers should consider this condition before accepting an invitation.
The FAQ separately describes OTP-based exit and removal processes without explaining how they interact with that restriction.
Eligible family recharge discounts are available through the Vi App on unlimited packs with service validity and data packs above Rs 99. Customers must apply the eligible Family Benefit offer displayed at checkout. Discount values, applicable packs, and eligibility can vary.
Vi prepaid family sharing can help a member who is running short of data, but it comes with clear limits. Before transferring, check the eligible balance, remaining transfer allowance, and whether the recipient can use the data before it expires that night.
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FAQs
How much data can Vi prepaid family members share?
Eligible members can transfer 500MB at a time to another member of the same prepaid family.
How often can members transfer data?
Vi permits sharing once a day, up to twice a week and four times per calendar month.
When does the shared data expire?
Transferred data expires at 11:59pm on the day it is shared.
What are the requirements for sharing data?
The sender needs at least 600MB in an eligible main data bucket. Both sender and recipient must have active service validity.
Can family members share data across different states?
Yes. Eligible members of the same prepaid family can share data across states and telecom circles in India.