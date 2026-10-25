Vodafone Idea Prepaid Family Data Sharing: How to Transfer Data, Limits and Validity Explained

Vodafone Idea’s prepaid family offering lets eligible customers share mobile data with family members across India while retaining their individual recharge plans and validity. However, customers need to check the transfer limits, eligible data balances, and expiry conditions before using the feature.

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Key Highlights A Vi prepaid family plan supports up to four members, including the primary customer.

Eligible members can share 500MB per transfer, subject to daily, weekly and monthly limits.

Shared data expires at 11:59 pm on the transfer date.

Add-on data, weekend rollover, Data Delight and certain other balances cannot be shared.

Members retain their individual prepaid plans and validity.

Vi’s published terms allow eligible members to transfer 500MB at a time within the same prepaid family. The transferred data expires at 11:59 pm that day, making the feature useful when another member needs additional data immediately.

How to Create a Vi Prepaid Family

Eligible customers can set up a family through the Vi App by opening the “Family” tab and selecting “Create Family”. They can choose a contact or manually enter an eligible Vi prepaid number. The invited member must complete OTP verification to join.

The customer creating the group becomes its primary member. A family supports up to four members, including the primary customer, and requires at least two members to remain active.

Each member retains their individual prepaid plan and validity. Joining a family doesn’t put everyone on a single recharge schedule. Only eligible Vi prepaid numbers can participate; postpaid numbers cannot join.

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Also Read: Vodafone Idea Prepaid Users Can Now Share Data With Family: Here’s How It Works