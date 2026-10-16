Vodafone Idea Prepaid Users Can Now Share Data With Family: Here’s How It Works

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a prepaid family plan that allows customers to share mobile data with family members across India. The offering lets active Vi prepaid subscribers create a family group through the Vi App, bringing together data sharing and recharge discounts while allowing each member to retain their individual prepaid plan and validity.

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Key Highlights Active Vi prepaid users can create a family group through the Vi App.

Each group supports one primary member and up to three secondary members.

Family members can share 500 MB of data at a time.

Each member retains their individual prepaid plan and validity.

Data sharing is supported across telecom circles.

Members receive recharge discounts of up to 10% through the Vi App.

Vi describes the offering as India’s first prepaid family plan. Its central feature is the ability to help another family member who is running low on data, even when they are in different telecom circles.

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Up to Four Members Can Join a Family Group

The Vi prepaid family plan supports up to four members, comprising one primary member and up to three secondary members. Active Vi prepaid subscribers can use the Vi App to create a family group and add eligible family members.

Each member continues with their own prepaid plan and validity.

The family group adds the flexibility to share data with one another, without requiring everyone to have the same plan or recharge schedule.

The offering also supports families spread across different locations. Vi says customers can create a family across telecom circles, allowing members living in different parts of the country to use the data-sharing feature.