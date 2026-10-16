Vodafone Idea Prepaid Users Can Now Share Data With Family: Here’s How It Works
Vodafone Idea has introduced a prepaid family plan that lets up to four members share data while keeping their individual plans and validity. Members can share 500 MB at a time and get up to 10% off recharges through the Vi App.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a prepaid family plan that allows customers to share mobile data with family members across India. The offering lets active Vi prepaid subscribers create a family group through the Vi App, bringing together data sharing and recharge discounts while allowing each member to retain their individual prepaid plan and validity.
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Key Highlights
Active Vi prepaid users can create a family group through the Vi App.
Each group supports one primary member and up to three secondary members.
Family members can share 500 MB of data at a time.
Each member retains their individual prepaid plan and validity.
Data sharing is supported across telecom circles.
Members receive recharge discounts of up to 10% through the Vi App.
Vi describes the offering as India’s first prepaid family plan. Its central feature is the ability to help another family member who is running low on data, even when they are in different telecom circles.
The Vi prepaid family plan supports up to four members, comprising one primary member and up to three secondary members. Active Vi prepaid subscribers can use the Vi App to create a family group and add eligible family members.
Each member continues with their own prepaid plan and validity.
The family group adds the flexibility to share data with one another, without requiring everyone to have the same plan or recharge schedule.
The offering also supports families spread across different locations. Vi says customers can create a family across telecom circles, allowing members living in different parts of the country to use the data-sharing feature.
Family members can share 500 MB of data at a time with another member who needs it. Vi positions the feature as a way to support everyday situations where running out of mobile data could interrupt an important activity.
These situations could include attending an online class, making a video call, using maps or accessing essential apps. The ability to receive data from a family member gives users an additional option when their available data is running low.
The announcement specifies the amount that can be shared in one transfer. However, it does not specify the number of permitted transfers or the validity of the shared data.
Alongside data sharing, Vi says each family member will receive guaranteed discounts of up to 10% on every recharge made through the Vi App.
The recharge benefit is therefore linked to transactions through the operator’s app. The announcement does not provide a detailed breakdown of the applicable discount across different recharge amounts.
Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, said the future of prepaid is about giving customers greater flexibility in how they use data, alongside offering more data. He said the offering is intended to reflect how people live, work and stay connected, enabling families to support one another wherever they are in the country.
Vi has also introduced a campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan to promote the prepaid family proposition. The campaign shows family members spread across Indian cities staying connected through the offering, under the company’s “Vi Pe Sab Hain VIP” positioning.
For prepaid customers, the main benefits are data sharing within a family group, support across telecom circles, and recharge discounts through the Vi App. Each member’s existing plan and validity remain individual.
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FAQs
What is the Vi prepaid family plan?
It allows active Vi prepaid subscribers to create a family group through the Vi App and share data while retaining their individual prepaid plans and validity.
How many members can join a Vi prepaid family group?
A group can include up to four members: one primary member and up to three secondary members.
How much data can Vi prepaid family members share?
Members can share 500 MB of data at a time with another family member. The announcement does not specify transfer frequency limits or the validity of shared data.
Can family members in different telecom circles share data?
Yes. Vi says family groups can be created across telecom circles, allowing members in different parts of India to share data.
What recharge discounts do family members receive?
Vi says each family member gets discounts of up to 10% on every recharge made through the Vi App.