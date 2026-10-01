Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone Idea Rs 3999 Plan

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the two top telecom operators in India. The telecom operators offer a Rs 3999 plan to the consumers. This is an expensive prepaid plan which you will get from both the telcos with one year validity. The Rs 3999 prepaid option is available both from Airtel and Vi in all the telecom circles in India. The Rs 3999 plan from Airtel comes with even bonus data. But with the Vi plan, you do not get any bonus dat. However, let us take a look at the benefits of this plan here.

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Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone Idea Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan: Bharti Airtel Rs 3999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2.5GB of daily data, and 150GB of bulk data. The service validity of this plan is Rs 365 days. The SMS benefits with this plan are 100 per day. The unlimited 5G data is offered with this plan as well. There is also an added benefit of Adobe Express Premium for 12 months. This benefit is worth Rs 4,000. There is also free Hellotunes bundled with the plan.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan: Vodafone Idea Rs 3999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 365 days of service validity. You get 1GB of of data for international usage, 50 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls and unlimited SMS for five days. This international benefit can be claimed via the Vi app.