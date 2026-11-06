Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 35 Prepaid Add-On With 1GB Data and a Choice of Two Regional OTTs

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a Rs 35 prepaid add-on for customers who watch regional-language movies and shows. The pack lets subscribers choose any two of six streaming platforms through Vi Movies and TV. The available services cover nine Indian languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi and Odia.

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Key Highlights Vi’s Rs 35 prepaid add-on includes 1GB of data valid for 7 days and access to two regional OTT platforms for 28 days.

Customers can choose any two of six platforms covering nine Indian languages.

The OTT benefit is mobile-only and requires an active Vi prepaid recharge with service validity.

Eligible Vi prepaid customers with an active service-validity recharge can get the Rs 35 pack. It also includes 1GB of data, but the data and streaming benefits have different validity periods. The 1GB is valid for seven days, while access to the two selected OTT platforms lasts 28 days.

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Vi Rs 35 Prepaid Pack Offers Six Regional OTT Options

Customers can choose SonyLIV South for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada content, or Chaupal for Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content.

ManoramaMAX offers Malayalam entertainment, while KLiKK and AddaTimes cater to Bengali viewers. Aao NXT offers Odia content.

Choosing two platforms lets customers pick services in the same language or mix them.

For instance, someone who primarily watches Bengali content can choose both KLiKK and AddaTimes, while a customer who watches Malayalam and Odia content can opt for ManoramaMAX and Aao NXT.

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