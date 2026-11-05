OnePlus ColorOS 17 November Rollout: Eligible Phone List Out

OnePlus confirms the November roll-out schedule for the ColorOS 17 upgrade. OnePlus India confirmed in a community post that six OnePlus phones will get the new ColorOS 17 with an Android 17 upgrade this month, featuring a new UI, animation upgrades like Liquid Glass UI, and AI features including AI Mind Space, AI Mind Suggest, and more.
If you use a OnePlus phone and are waiting for the ColorOS 17 upgrade, we’ve got you covered with the full feature set and a list of the six OnePlus phones set to receive the update this year.
Looking at the release schedule, the OnePlus 13R gets the ColorOS 17 update today, November 5, 2026.
Next, the OnePlus 12 gets the update on November 17, and the OnePlus Pad 3 on November 18.
The OnePlus Open will receive the update on November 25, and the OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE 6 will receive the ColorOS 17 update, based on Android 17, on November 26.
Also Read: ColorOS 17 to Take On Apple iOS 27 With These AI Features
Future Eligible Phones to Receive ColorOS 17 in December 2026
While OnePlus has confirmed the November rollout, it has not yet confirmed the exact release date. OnePlus has also confirmed the list of eligible phones that will receive the ColorOS 17 update in December. The list includes:
– OnePlus 12R
– OnePlus 11
– OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite
– OnePlus Pad 2
– OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition
– OnePlus Nord 5
– OnePlus Nord CE 5
– OnePlus Pad Go 2
The official release date for ColorOS 17 in December 2026 is unconfirmed; we will have to wait for OnePlus to confirm it by early December 2026.
Also Read: Realme ColorOS 17 Update: Eligible Phone List Revealed
OnePlus ColorOS 17 – What Features Will You Get?
All-new ColorOS 17 is based on Android 17, and Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme have announced a collaboration to use the new OS across their smartphone lineups.
While Oppo already uses ColorOS 17, OnePlus is moving away from OxygenOS to ColorOS 17.
OnePlus will continue to provide security patch updates for fans who prefer OxygenOS, but if you want AI and a new UI with customizable features, you can upgrade to ColorOS 17. Here are the features you get:
1. Live Flow Design
ColorOS 17 gets a new Live Flow design inspired by Apple’s iOS 27. It features a frosted-glass-like UI style with progressive blurs and glowing elements.
You also get a completely renewed, customizable Control Center notification panel.
2. Living Clock and Flux Themes
Oppo’s ColorOS 17 also brings Living Clock and Flux themes onboard. You get a new always-on display, plus a new lock screen and home screen with Flux widgets for a more aesthetic look.
3. Performance Upgrade
ColorOS 17 also promises a performance upgrade with the Laminar Flow engine, which reduces system rendering workload and cuts RAM usage by 25%.
It improves app launch times and keeps more apps active in the background, with 25% more apps running in the background.
Also Read: Oppo Announces ColorOS 17 Release with AI Feature on Oct 13
4. AI Features: AI Mind Pilot, Agent Mode, AI Mind Space, AI Suggest, and More
Beyond the animation and UI upgrades, ColorOS 17 adds new AI features that give you more AI access, including AI Mind Pilot and Agent with AI Mind Space, plus the AI Suggest Widget with OC application, AI Call Guard, and the AI Photo editor.
AI Mind Pilot and Agent mode: An AI assistant that helps you organize photo albums using voice or text commands.
For example, you can make travel itineraries and save boarding passes on your phone. The AI assistant uses models from Perplexity, ChatGPT, and Gemini.
AI Mind Space: The Mind Space AI gathers details with its “memory features”, where the AI agent remembers past information. If you want information from a document you reviewed two days ago, AI Mind Space can help you find it.
AI Mind Suggest: AI Mind Suggest acts like an “AI Highlight feature” that runs from 4:00 am to 10:00 am.
It analyses emails, real-time weather forecasts, warnings, calendar events, to-do lists, and anniversaries or holidays. When you start your day, you get a complete highlight of what is planned, whether a meeting or an anniversary celebration, so you are all set.
OSEE: AI-Powered Camera App: ColorOS 17 adds a dedicated AI-powered camera app called OSEE, which works like an encyclopedia: point the camera at an object and extract details about it.
These are some of the upgrades coming to OnePlus phones with the ColorOS 17 update. Are you excited for OnePlus ColorOS 17?
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FAQs
When will OnePlus roll out the ColorOS 17 update in November 2026?
OnePlus has scheduled the ColorOS 17 rollout for November 2026 between November 5 and 26. The OnePlus 13R will receive the update first, followed by five other devices.
Which OnePlus phones will receive the ColorOS 17 update in November 2026?
The six eligible devices are:- OnePlus 13R
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus Nord 6
- OnePlus Nord CE 6
- OnePlus Pad 3
What is the ColorOS 17 update schedule for OnePlus phones?
The announced November rollout schedule is:- November 5: OnePlus 13R
- November 17: OnePlus 12
- November 18: OnePlus Pad 3
- November 25: OnePlus Open
- November 26: OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE 6
Which OnePlus phones will get ColorOS 17 in December 2026?
The December rollout list includes the OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, and OnePlus Pad Go 2. Rollout dates are yet to be announced.
Which OnePlus phone gets the November ColorOS 17 update first?
The OnePlus 13R is scheduled to receive the November ColorOS 17 update first, on November 5, 2026.