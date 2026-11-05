OnePlus ColorOS 17 November Rollout: Eligible Phone List Out

OnePlus confirms the November roll-out schedule for the ColorOS 17 upgrade. OnePlus India confirmed in a community post that six OnePlus phones will get the new ColorOS 17 with an Android 17 upgrade this month, featuring a new UI, animation upgrades like Liquid Glass UI, and AI features including AI Mind Space, AI Mind Suggest, and more.

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Key Highlights OnePlus announced ColorOS 17 November rollout for six eligible phones

The new ColorOS 17 will replace OnePlus’s Oxygen OS 16. The upgrade includes a new UI, animation changes, and AI upgrades.

ColorOS 17 will roll out first to the OnePlus 13R starting today.

If you use a OnePlus phone and are waiting for the ColorOS 17 upgrade, we’ve got you covered with the full feature set and a list of the six OnePlus phones set to receive the update this year.

Also Read: Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Challenges ColorOS 17: Eligible Phone List

OnePlus ColorOS 17 November Rollout Schedule is Out – Eligible Phone List Revealed

OnePlus has confirmed the six phones and the exact ColorOS 17 release schedule for this year. Here is the complete list of the six phones OnePlus has shared that are set to get the update:

– November 5, 2026 – OnePlus 13R

– November 17, 2026 – OnePlus 12

– November 18, 2026 – OnePlus Pad 3

– November 25, 2026 – OnePlus Open

– November 26, 2026 – OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6

Looking at the release schedule, the OnePlus 13R gets the ColorOS 17 update today, November 5, 2026.

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Next, the OnePlus 12 gets the update on November 17, and the OnePlus Pad 3 on November 18.