Vodafone Idea Launches New Rs 35 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has a new Rs 35 prepaid plan in its offerings portfolio. The Rs 35 prepaid plan is a data voucher. This means that this plan will not bundle service validity for the users. The Rs 35 plan comes with 7 days of validity. But this is not a plan just meant for data. It also bundles an OTT (over-the-top) benefit for the customers. The prepaid plan is a unique offering, because it offers a 28 days OTT benefit for the users, and nothing more. The cost is not that high, but this is not a plan people will recharge with to get data, but only OTT benefit.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 35 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 35 prepaid plan comes with 7 days of validity. Again, this is not service validity, just validity. The plan will offer users 1GB of data, and 28 day access to any two premium OTTs. The customers get the option to choose from any two OTTs on Vi Movies & TV only on mobile. The daily cost of this plan is Rs 5. The data stays for 7 days.

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Vodafone Idea also recently launched three new prepaid vouchers for customers in select circles. In different circles, the price is different. The company launched the Rs 142, Rs 156, and Rs 158 plans. The Rs 142 plan from Vi also costs Rs 5.07 per day. The Rs 156 and Rs 158 plans come with 30 days and 1 month of service validity.