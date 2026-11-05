Redmi Turbo 5 Gets Amazon Price Cut

Redmi is targeting buyers who want more than just a basic smartphone. The Turbo 5 combines a performance-focused processor with a large battery. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display. There is also 100W fast charging. The phone supports 27W wired reverse charging. Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony sensor. It also comes with multiple dust and water-resistance ratings.

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Key Highlights

  • 7,540mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 27W reverse charging.
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset with up to 12GB RAM.
  • 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

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Redmi Turbo 5 Gets Amazon Price Cut

A big price drop has made the Redmi Turbo 5 a hot pick during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition sale. The phone now comes with a 7,540mAh battery, 100W fast charging, and a powerful gaming processor. All at a lower cost.

Redmi launched the Turbo 5 in India in June 2026. It’s built for users who want performance without paying flagship prices. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor, a large battery, fast charging and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

During the Amazon sale, the Redmi Turbo 5 is priced at Rs 35,999, down from Rs 54,999. That’s a saving of Rs 19,000. Buyers may get discounts through bank offers depending on their eligibility.

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This price makes the Redmi Turbo 5 a smart choice for anyone looking for a high-performance phone under Rs40,000.