Redmi Turbo 5 Gets Amazon Price Cut

Redmi is targeting buyers who want more than just a basic smartphone. The Turbo 5 combines a performance-focused processor with a large battery. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display. There is also 100W fast charging. The phone supports 27W wired reverse charging. Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony sensor. It also comes with multiple dust and water-resistance ratings.
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Key Highlights
7,540mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 27W reverse charging.
MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset with up to 12GB RAM.
6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
A big price drop has made the Redmi Turbo 5 a hot pick during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition sale. The phone now comes with a 7,540mAh battery, 100W fast charging, and a powerful gaming processor. All at a lower cost.
Redmi launched the Turbo 5 in India in June 2026. It’s built for users who want performance without paying flagship prices. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor, a large battery, fast charging and a 120Hz AMOLED display.
During the Amazon sale, the Redmi Turbo 5 is priced at Rs 35,999, down from Rs 54,999. That’s a saving of Rs 19,000. Buyers may get discounts through bank offers depending on their eligibility.
This price makes the Redmi Turbo 5 a smart choice for anyone looking for a high-performance phone under Rs40,000.
The Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor stands out. It’s built on a 4nm process and paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The phone also has an IceLoop cooling system to keep temperatures low during intense use.
Redmi has focused on gaming, with support for high-frame-rate gameplay. This makes the Redmi Turbo 5 a pick for gamers who want smooth performance.
Battery life is one of the Redmi Turbo 5’s strengths. It sports a 7,540mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired HyperCharge. The phone also supports 27W reverse charging so that users can power up other devices.
For gaming sessions, video watching or travel, the battery can easily last a full day.
The display is a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. It reaches a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. This makes it great for watching videos and playing games in bright conditions.
The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 20-megapixel front camera. The main camera can record 4K video at up to 60fps.
The Redmi Turbo 5 has durability with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and a metal frame.
Software-wise, it runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. It includes Google Gemini and Circle to Search for AI integration.
Is the Redmi Turbo 5 worth buying during the Amazon sale?
At Rs 35,999, it offers a strong processor, an excellent battery, and a high-quality display. The 7,540mAh battery, Dimensity 8500 chip and 100W charging make it ideal for gamers and heavy users.
The camera system isn’t as advanced as some rivals. The software experience and actual price should also be considered.