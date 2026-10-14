Realme ColorOS 17 Update: Eligible Phone List Revealed

Oppo announces the ColorOS 17 upgrade based on Android 17 for its BBK Electronics smartphones, including OnePlus and Realme. OnePlus has already announced the beta upgrade to ColorOS 17 on its OnePlus 15 flagship. Realme is also moving toward a ColorOS 17 upgrade for its smartphones, featuring a completely new UI with a flow design, improved animations, interactive menus and buttons, and a dedicated Lumious Rendering engine. This engine uses less RAM, leaving more space for running apps. You also get improved lock screen customization, including a new clock style, weather effects, and more. Realme has also shared its phone release timeline.

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Key Highlights ColorOS 17 is an Android 17-based upgrade bringing a refreshed UI, translucent effects, new clock widgets, and smoother transitions to Realme phones.

ColorOS 17 adds AI features for Realme, including Live Interpreter, AI Call Guard, and an on-device assistant designed to handle tasks beyond basic chatbot responses.

The rollout spans October, November, and December 2026, and Q1 2027. The GT 8 Pro series is first in line according to the supplied timeline.

Here, we announce the features you will get with ColorOS 17 for Realme phones, along with the list of eligible Realme phones receiving the update.

Also Read: OnePlus ColorOS 17 Update: Eligible Phone List Revealed

Realme ColorOS 17 Update Brings New Animations and AI Features

Realme phones will get the ColorOS 17 update with Android 17. Recently, Realme Vice President Chase Xu said Realme focuses on bringing new technology and features to younger users.

He said smartphones in 2026 will balance powerful hardware with great interactive software. Realme’s ColorOS 17 includes features like: