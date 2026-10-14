Realme ColorOS 17 Update: Eligible Phone List Revealed
Realme announces a ColorOS 17 update based on Android 17 for Realme phones, with new AI features, UI changes, release time, and eligible Realme phones that will get the update. Here is the complete list and details you should know:
Oppo announces the ColorOS 17 upgrade based on Android 17 for its BBK Electronics smartphones, including OnePlus and Realme. OnePlus has already announced the beta upgrade to ColorOS 17 on its OnePlus 15 flagship. Realme is also moving toward a ColorOS 17 upgrade for its smartphones, featuring a completely new UI with a flow design, improved animations, interactive menus and buttons, and a dedicated Lumious Rendering engine. This engine uses less RAM, leaving more space for running apps. You also get improved lock screen customization, including a new clock style, weather effects, and more. Realme has also shared its phone release timeline.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
ColorOS 17 is an Android 17-based upgrade bringing a refreshed UI, translucent effects, new clock widgets, and smoother transitions to Realme phones.
ColorOS 17 adds AI features for Realme, including Live Interpreter, AI Call Guard, and an on-device assistant designed to handle tasks beyond basic chatbot responses.
The rollout spans October, November, and December 2026, and Q1 2027. The GT 8 Pro series is first in line according to the supplied timeline.
ColorOS 17 also adds translucent, glass-like effects inspired by Apple’s iOS 17, along with bouncy gestures.
On the widget side, it adds a new clock widget with new Always-On Display transitions, along with new lock screen and home screen themes called Mountain Way.
AI Upgrade
It also includes agentic AI features that go beyond answering questions. For example, ColorOS 17’s agentic AI can organize, create content, and complete tasks on your smartphone.
ColorOS 17 also includes a dedicated AI feature called AI Mind Pilot, an agentic AI assistant integrated locally on your smartphone. It doesn’t use servers and can do more than just answer questions in a chat.
Realme phones will also get AI Photo agent features that let you edit photos with simple text prompts.
You can perform multiple tasks, such as object replacement, portrait enhancements, lighting adjustments, and more.
You also get features like Live Interpreter, which lets Realme phones recognize voice and communicate in a natural tone.
AI Call Guard also uses on-device AI to detect potential fraud, including AI-generated voices and AI face swaps, and alerts users when it detects suspicious activity.
Realme is also introducing the AI Mind Space feature, in which on-device AI will remember, capture, organize, and recall past information. You also get AI Mind Suggest, which helps you with the information you need without having to research it.
Realme ColorOS 17 Update: Full Eligible Phone List Revealed
Along with the announcement of new features and AI upgrades, Realme also announced the full release timeline for ColorOS 17 for Realme phones and the list of eligible devices that will receive the new OS. Here is the complete list of the features:
October 29, 2026
Realme GT 8 Pro
Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition
October 30, 2026
Realme GT 7 Pro
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G
Realme 16 Pro 5G
November 2026
Realme GT 7
Realme 16 5G
Realme 15 5G
Realme P4 Pro 5G
Realme Narzo 90 5G
Realme GT 7 Dream Edition
Realme 16 Lite 5G
Realme 15x 5G
Realme P4 5G
Realme Narzo 90x 5G
December 2026
Realme GT 6
Realme 14 Pro+ 5G
Realme P4s 5g
Realme P3 5G
Realme Narzo Power 5G
Realme GT 6T
Relame 14 pro 5G
Realme P4x 5G
Realme P3 Ultra 5G
Realme Narzo 100x 5G
Realme 16T 5G
Relame 14 5G
Realme P4R 5G
Realme P3 Lite 5G
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G
Realme 16x 5G
Realme 14T 5G
Realme P4 Power 5G
Realme P3x 5G
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G
Realme 14x 5G
Relame P3 Pro 5G
Realme Narzo 80x 5G
Q1 2027
Realme P4 Lite
Realme Narzo 80 Lite
Realme Note 80
Realme Note 70
Realme Note 70T
Realme P3 Lite
Realme Note 80s
Realme Note 70s
Among Realme smartphones, the latest Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition will be among the first to get the new ColorOS 17 update.
Image Credits: iRaj
Every article you read here is the result of time, research, and effort. If you feel it adds value, you can support TelecomTalk.
FAQs
What is the Realme ColorOS 17 update?
Realme ColorOS 17 is a software upgrade based on Android 17 introducing a redesigned interface, smoother animations, AI-powered tools, and expanded customisation features.
What are the main features of ColorOS 17 for Realme phones?
The update includes redesigned animations, interactive menus, translucent visual effects, lock screen customization, AI Mind Pilot, AI photo editing, Live Interpreter and AI Call Guard.
Which Realme phones will receive the ColorOS 17 update first?
The Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition are scheduled for October 29, 2026, making them the first devices in the rollout schedule.
What changes does ColorOS 17 bring to the user interface?
The update introduces fluid animations and redesigned volume and brightness sliders. It also adds translucent visual effects, updated clock widgets, Always-On Display transitions, and new home and lock screen themes.
What is AI Mind Pilot in ColorOS 17?
AI Mind Pilot is an on-device AI assistant that helps users organise information, create content, and complete tasks beyond conventional chatbot interactions.